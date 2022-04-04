×
Our Blues, K-drama anthology featuring Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, drops teaser trailer!

The cast of the K-drama, 'Our Blues' (Image via Asian Wiki)
Modified Apr 04, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Netflix's upcoming K-drama anthology, Our Blues, did not fail to impress! The OTT platform recently dropped a teaser for this upcoming show.

This drama is the talk of the internet for various reasons, including BTS Jimin's OST debut. Firstly, it's actor Kim Woo-bin's comeback post his acting break for health reasons.

It's also the first time the popular 'it' couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah will be sharing the screen. They play vital roles in the drama, though not alongside each other.

The recent teaser drop has sent netizens and fans into a frenzy. The series will premiere on April 9 on Netflix!

What is Netflix's anthology series Our Blues about?

Applying a unique storytelling method, Our Blues is a drama that explores the lives of diverse characters on the small scenic island of Jeju.

Thie first storyline revolves around a truck seller born and raised in Jeju, played by Lee Byung-hun, who crosses paths with a woman with a mysterious past, played by Shin Min-ah.

$3 $3 $3

The second storyline is a blooming love story between a ship captain, played by Kim Woo-bin, and a bubbly driver, played by Han Ji-min.

The third storyline revolves around a fish shop owner who returns to Jeju and crosses paths with his ex-lover. Lee Jung-eun plays the role of the shop owner, while Cha Seung-won plays the role of her ex-lover.

Apart from the renowned actors above, a few other prominent cast members for the K-drama include Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Hye-ja, Go Doo-shim, Roh Yoon-seo, Gi So-yoo, actors Choi Young-joon, Bae Hyun-sung, and Park Ji-hwan.

Netizens react to upcoming K-drama anthology, Our Blues

This forthcoming drama anthology has sent fans and netizens into a frenzy. There are so many elements to it, and followers shared their excitement over it.

They shared their excitement to see the anthology and actor Kim Woo-bin back in action!

Kim woo bin in upcoming drama "Our blues"Coming on netflix 9 April 2022 https://t.co/nWCxFZsTTq
Kdrama series to binge on this month for kdrama lovers😊❤️Tommorow:April 1Our Blues-April 9Green Mother's Club-April 16Love all play-April 20Shooting Stars- April 22
PHOTO: Who's excited for this Kdrama?🙋"Our Blues" will premiere on April 9 on Netflix!#OurBlues #tvN #koreandramas #kdramas #koreandrama #kdama #kpop #LeeByungHun #ShinMinAh #ChaSeungWon #netflix #KimWooBin https://t.co/z2LbFUI5MU

One fan expressed excitement to see Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah on screen together but wished they played each other's love interest.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin in one kdrama, Our Blues. 😭💙How I really wish they’re partners here but still, aaahhhhh my fave real life couple crumbs ✨ https://t.co/dgz18IlVl9

But it does not end there! Our Blues is also BTS Jimin's big break in the world of OST. Many ARMY members shared their excitement to hear one of their favorite members' voice in the drama.

already set my reminder for Our Blues 1st episode! Can’t wait to hear Jimin’s OST 💙#OurBluesJiminOST JIMIN JIMIN https://t.co/IYwdewwGJp
some simple layouts for jimin’s upcoming ost for “our blues” 💙🫶🏻✨🦋 #JiminOSTIsComing https://t.co/8SoeWgWQIU

One fan urged others to stream the OST and help it break records.

JIMIN'S FIRST OST is released for k-drama “OUR BLUES". Here is a reminder of the goals set by the Jimin Fanbases.We need to aim for when streaming.Let's achieve all the goals and send JIMIN'S first OST to incredible heightsTiktok account credits - blackswanchimchim https://t.co/Lc56l1qVPO
Netizens and fans have already blocked their calendars for this upcoming K-drama anthology.

