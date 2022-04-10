'Our Blues' Episode 1: Han-su and Eun-hui reunite after years, take a nostalgic trip to past

The first episode of Our Blues is a brilliant introduction to characters that the audience will meet in the future, who will play the lead roles in the anthology. Instead of letting individual stories play out one at a time, the makers have decided to connect them surprisingly seamlessly.

What connects all of these characters is the island that they live on — Jeju Island. The first episode centers on Han-su (Cha Seung-won) — a bank manager —- and Eun-hui (Lee Jung-eun) — a fish seller with a spot at the local market.

From its looks, the two were high school sweethearts but are now leading separate lives. One in which Han-su struggles to support his family. He is interested in supporting his daughter’s dreams of becoming a world-famous golfer, but his financial situation doesn’t support his intentions. He also gets a transfer at his workplace, after which he is stationed in his hometown.

So after many years, Han-Su meets Eun-hui at a traffic signal and the two manage to identify each other.

Eun-hui’s first love is Han-su in Our Blues

Han-su might be struggling at the moment in his life, but back in the day, he used to be one of the popular boys in high school. He was also capable of intimidating his classmates when necessary. He got acquainted with Eun-hui after one such skirmish. She had to carry a piglet in a bus filled with her classmates and each of them acted immaturely. They teased her and hurt her, but Han-su had none of it.

Han-su helps Eun-hui control the situation in Our Blues. What would have otherwise been a massive fight fizzles out thanks to him. At first sight, Eun-hui falls for him and dares to confess her feelings to him. She tells him,

“I like you, I want to be yours. Or you could be mine too.”

Han-su doesn’t take her confession too seriously, but he is shell-shocked when Eun-hui kisses him in Our Blues. She also confessed the incident to a friend. However, she added an extra zing to her story and said that it was he who had kissed her.

Unexpectedly, her friends rushed to Han-su to check if he did kiss Eun-hui. When she thinks he would out her as a liar, he plays along with her version of the story.

He also indicated that the two of them liked kissing each other, which shocked everyone in their class. With Han-su back in town, Eun-hui could not help but recall her relationship with him. She also recounts the events that had occurred in the past to a diver from the island — Lee Young-ok (Han Ji-min) and fellow businessman Jang-joon (Kim Woo-bin).

Eun-hui was not the only one on a nostalgic trip. Han-su thought of the past and laughed at himself as well.

Our Blues airs every Saturday and Sunday and can be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen