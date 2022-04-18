BTS V gives shout out to ARMY fanboys at PTD Las Vegas concert

In one of the most unforgettable moments of the PTD Las Vegas concert, BTS V gave the fanboys their own time to shine. The idol picked out the gentlemen in the crowd by asking them to cheer during his ment period — a duration when idols on stage take a break and converse with fans.
At April 16's concert, BTS V asked ARMYs to cheer as loudly as possible but specifically requested to hear fanboys' cheers. He asked the females in the audience to cheer first, but the septet's reaction to fanboys' cheers stole all the attention.
The video went viral on Twitter, giving more and more fanboys a chance to share their experiences of being an ARMY.
"Gentlemen, make some noise!": BTS V calls on ARMY fanboys
On the last night of the PTD Las Vegas concert, on April 16, BTS V gave fanboys a chance to showcase their enthusiasm and love for the septet. While females do make up a majority of the ARMY fandom, there is also a vast population of males, something that the K-pop superstars have always acknowledged, whether in fan meets or in real life.
As the other members sat down during V’s ment period, the Singularity singer started the conversation by sharing that he saw a lot of ARMY fanboys in the audience. He then asked them to cheer as loudly as they could but requested the females to go first not to let the males get “embarrassed.”
As soon as the fanboys cheered, J-hope, RM, and SUGA sprung up enthusiastically. Seeing the response, BTS V growled, “That’s right,” making them cheer even more. He ended with a “We love you,” eliciting louder than ever screams from all ARMYs in the audience.
The fandom, especially fanboys, stated their experience of how difficult it was for them to like BTS, especially when ARMYs are stereotyped to be 15-year-old girls. They also discussed how the group and the fandom are ready for diversity and breaking societal norms of what’s considered masculine.
Meanwhile, Jungkook even raised his shirt to reveal his abs when he saw a male doing the same in the audience.
The K-pop stars wrapped up the four-day sold-out concert in Las Vegas with numerous unforgettable moments. Towards the end, they also revealed an album comeback teaser, much to ARMY’s amusement and after more than a year-long wait.
BTS’ new album is confirmed to be released on June 10.