5 best moments from BTS PTD Las Vegas day 3

After a gap of almost a week, it was time for the third day of BTS' PTD concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. During this week-long gap, ARMYs were kept busy with many BTS-themed activities.

Las Vegas has turned into the BTS city of Borahaevegas with various attractions catering to ARMYs. Not only was the group's merchandise being sold at the Allegiant Stadium, but there was also a pop-up shop at AREA15 that fans could visit to collect memorabilia.

After playing two sold-out nights back-to-back, BTS was back on stage for the third day having gotten their much-needed time for relaxation and rejuvenation. They were extremely excited about their performances and it was visible from their interactions with each other.

5 memorable moments from BTS' PTD concert day 3

1) Jungkook's mistake during FAKE LOVE

During the final sequence of FAKE LOVE, Jungkook mistimed his pose and went in a bit early. Realizing his mistake mid-step, he stopped himself, however, it did not stop him from laughing at himself.

Huge smiles could be seen from both him and Jin, who was directly opposite him. Jungkook tried to be as nonchalant as possible after the mistake, trying to play it off while standing coolly with one hand in his pocket.

2) VMINKOOK's shenanigans

A special polaroid collage segment took place during the performance of Boy With Luv, where each member got to pose for a picture which was then shown as a polaroid on the LED screen.

Jungkook ran around photo-bombing all of the other members in an attempt to be part of their pictures.

Jimin and Jungkook ran after V, who tried to shake them off but failed in his attempt. The duo managed to surround V and successfully photo-bomb his picture.

V, however, managed to get his revenge when he grabbed on to Jungkook during the latter's turn. Refusing to let go until the picture was clicked, V managed to successfully photo-bomb the serial photo-bomber.

Jimin and V, on the other hand, had their soulmate-bonding ritual going on during the performance of Boy With Luv.

3) Kim Taehyung and confetti

During their performance of the song Outro: Wings, V gathered all the confetti that had fallen on the stage and covered himself with it. He initially just danced around the stage, pretending that the confetti were his wings.

After the performance, V strutted down the stage covered in confetti, confidently showing off his modeling talents.

RM even stated that V looked like a Victoria's Secret model, which made Jimin laugh out loud.

4) So What's choreography

Whenever a member does something, everyone else automatically follows, no questions asked. This has been the norm for everything, be it clothes, food, or even activities, and hobbies. The members love doing things as a group.

So when J-Hope made a dance move during the performance of So What, other members who saw him were quick to join him one by one. The members managed to turn an impromptu dance move into a choreographed performance.

5) The ending bow

As the concert was about to end, V gave ARMYs a big bow. Staying true to their nature, Jimin and Jin were quick to follow. They formed a bow pile on top of each other.

A big bow in Korean culture shows immense respect and gratitude. It is usually reserved for elders. For the members to show this gesture towards ARMYs is an applaudable deed. It gave the concert a perfect and heartwarming end.

Immediately after the concert ended, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook went on VLive to chat with ARMYs while having their dinner. The dedication and love they have for ARMYs is truly immeasurable.

