BTS Jungkook being sold out king: 5 items the singer sold out

Jeon Jungkook from BTS is an absolute star of K-pop. The golden maknae of the band is known for his many talents, and the list never seems to end.

From singing to dancing to being a pro in almost all sports, he has undoubtedly developed a personal fandom for himself.

More than that, the BTS vocalist is also known for his influential power. He has a massive fan following, which has resulted in him being called the 'sold out king.'

The Euphoria singer possesses the Midas touch since everything he uses sells out in minutes. Multiple times, the BTS star has made headlines and created records. It has also led to small businesses thanking him for increasing their sales and popularity.

Jungkook, the 'sold out king': Five items the singer sold out

1) TEAZEN Kombucha drink

Jungkook Times✨Stay Alive OUT NOW @JJK_Times It is reported that the majority shareholder of South Korea’s fine tea brand Teazen Co. is seeking to sell ownership of the company, attracting multiple potential buyers after BTS member Jungkook revealed himself as a regular drinker of its kombucha during live streaming. It is reported that the majority shareholder of South Korea’s fine tea brand Teazen Co. is seeking to sell ownership of the company, attracting multiple potential buyers after BTS member Jungkook revealed himself as a regular drinker of its kombucha during live streaming. https://t.co/oaKpjmXnDm

TEAZEN's Kombucha drink went viral after Jungkook was seen drinking it during a VLive session. Reportedly, after a week of him mentioning the drink, the sales of TEAZEN Kombucha rose by 500%. As a result, it was sold out in multiple departmental stores.

He not only helped increase sales but also made the shareholders of TEAZEN sell their ownership due to him attracting buyers. TEAZEN also reported an 800% increase in their exports after their drink got mentioned by the golden maknae.

2) Dress perfume

JUNGKOOK DAILY 𝄞ʲᵏ🦋⁹⁷ @Daily_JKUpdate JUNGKOOK EFFECT again was highlighted by K-media as designer & CEO Choi Bum-seok thanked BTS Jungkook as the “W. DRESSROOM 97 April cotton perfume” sold more than 10 million bottles, exported to 15 countries & became a a global hit product because of JUNGKOOK. JUNGKOOK EFFECT again was highlighted by K-media as designer & CEO Choi Bum-seok thanked BTS Jungkook as the “W. DRESSROOM 97 April cotton perfume” sold more than 10 million bottles, exported to 15 countries & became a a global hit product because of JUNGKOOK. https://t.co/LNtQt32vCK

The maknae showed his love for dress perfume in a live broadcast session in 2016. After his Vlive, it was reported by the brand's CEO that the perfume was immediately sold out in Korea and was exported to 15 countries.

He also mentioned that the BTS member's brand power made them sell over 10 million bottles of the perfume globally.

3) Modern Hanbok

Jungkook Times✨Stay Alive OUT NOW @JJK_Times This K-Army went to Lotte Department Store, Busan Main Branch today to see “Jijangsa” outlet. A staff working there is the one who had packed & dispatched #Jungkook ’s orders. It’s said he ordered several times, initially 2 pieces each for all colors of round-neck design & then + This K-Army went to Lotte Department Store, Busan Main Branch today to see “Jijangsa” outlet. A staff working there is the one who had packed & dispatched #Jungkook’s orders. It’s said he ordered several times, initially 2 pieces each for all colors of round-neck design & then + https://t.co/RUQuIy4KFn

Hanbok is a traditional South Korean attire and was made famous by Jeon Jungkook. The My Time crooner was seen adorning modernized hanboks for quite some time, which attracted millions of fans.

He was seen wearing Hanboks from the company Zijangsa, which later revealed that the sales had gone up due to his influence.

Also, the Hanboks were sold out because of his power. Its popularity rose enough to make the brand sell its products offline for the first time.

4) Prada boots

The Prada boots worn by JK (Image via Bighit Music/ Prada)

Whether the item costs a dollar or thousands of dollars, if Jungkook uses it, it will be sold out. During a BTS live broadcast, the group's youngest was seen wearing chunky black Prada boots.

The chunky combat Prada boots were liked by ARMY members so much that the pair became unavailable on Prada's website.

It's rare to see luxury commodities getting sold out. But it's only a matter of hours when they are associated with the golden maknae.

5) Whale-tail necklace by Delixir

Jungkook SNS✨ @Jungkook_SNS Delixir Official tweeted their 1st Restock of the 'Whale Tale Necklace' is Sold Out (after just 1- 2 hours)



Jungkook has worn Delixir's “Whale Tail Necklace” & their bracelet causing it to sell out after which company also donated 9M+ won. It helps to protect abandoned animals. Delixir Official tweeted their 1st Restock of the 'Whale Tale Necklace' is Sold Out (after just 1- 2 hours)Jungkook has worn Delixir's “Whale Tail Necklace” & their bracelet causing it to sell out after which company also donated 9M+ won. It helps to protect abandoned animals. https://t.co/AU8UEBfJSt

Most of the time, Jungkook is seen wearing accessories and outfits from small businesses. His whale-tail necklace from the brand Delixir is one example.

The singer helped the company make their tail pendants go out of stock after he was seen wearing them. Delixir is a brand that donates to protect abandoned animals.

Even during an interview with Weverse Magazine, he wanted to help small businesses during the COVID-19 situation, even if it's just a little bit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

