BTS' V praised for his kindness as he gives an ARMY bomb to a fan during Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas 

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is winning hearts globally as the K-pop idol gave an ARMY bomb during the group’s Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. The video that surfaced on Twitter has created ripples on the internet and fans can’t stop praising the singer for his small act of kindness.

diane⁷ 🔗 @fanfanmunnie taehyung gave an army bomb to the girl behind me bc she didn’t have one during the army bomb wave 🥺🥺 and then came back to tell her to not tell the staff taehyung gave an army bomb to the girl behind me bc she didn’t have one during the army bomb wave 🥺🥺 and then came back to tell her to not tell the staff 😭😭 https://t.co/yl4BjPvrQi

The group kickstarted its much-anticipated four-day concert in Las Vegas on April 8. In celebration of the members’ arrival, Sin City has temporarily revamped and renamed itself Borahaegas to join in the group’s festivities. Additionally, numerous popular places and buildings have switched their light colors to purple and blue, which is the septet’s representative color.

BTS' V's thoughtful gesture makes ARMYs swoon over him

At every concert, each group member makes sure that every fan feels included and has fun while they perform their hit tracks, making sure they give fans a night to remember forever. One fan in particular was lucky enough to experience group member V’s kind gesture first-hand.

During the septet’s second-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, which took place on April 9, K-pop idol V made the sweetest move and gifted a fan an ARMY bomb.

As the group and fans were getting ready for a concert wave, which is one of the special moments that sticks out during the septet’s concerts, V noticed that one fan on the floor didn’t have an ARMY bomb with her. Rather than ignoring it, V ensured that she didn’t feel left out and threw his own lightstick at the fan so that she could join in the special moment.

As the fan caught it, those around them began screaming and chanting V’s name. The fan seemed shocked and sat on the floor to collect her thoughts as she couldn’t believe that V spotted her and gave her his lightstick. A few moments later, V returned to the edge of the stage with a finger on his lips, indicating to the fans to keep it a secret from the security staff.

lory⁷ @milkghosts @fanfanmunnie He’s so caring and doesn’t hesitate to be warm and friendly; he looks treats everyone with such care and respect I love him so much 🥺 @fanfanmunnie He’s so caring and doesn’t hesitate to be warm and friendly; he looks treats everyone with such care and respect I love him so much 🥺😭💜💜💜

What are lightsticks?

In the world of K-pop, lightsticks are products and symbols of support for artists that are used by fans during concerts and other official events. Each artist has a unique lightsick with different designs and colors.

Lightsticks also have the group/artist’s logo and characteristic colors associated with the fan club. Usually, it is the artist’s management team that decides the shape and color. Meanwhile, BTS’ lightsticks are known as ARMY bombs, which keep upgrading with new specifications. The product represents the group’s ambition to conquer the world with their meaningful music.

Latest updates on BTS

Global K-pop megastar BTS broke yet another Guinness World Record. For the third consecutive year, the boy group snagged the award for Favorite Music Group at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which was held on April 9 in Santa Monica. The group’s win adds to their popularity and proves its global presence.

Unable to attend the award ceremony in-person and get slimmed, the members accepted the award via a pre-recorded video that was played after the win. With its latest achievement, BTS has now exceeded its own Guinness World Record for the Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award won by a music group. The group’s recent win is a true testament to its ever-rising fame and influence.

Edited by Sabika