BTS breaks another Guinness World Record after 5 big wins at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS is in the spotlight yet again after breaking another Guinness World Record. For the third consecutive year, the group snagged the award for 'Favorite Music Group' at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Their win is a true testament to their ever-rising popularity and fame.

With the latest achievement added to its list, the group has now surpassed its own Guinness World Record for the “Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.” Although the group was unable to attend the ceremony, they accepted the award via a pre-recorded video.

"We will never, ever stop trying our best": BTS accepts its Guinness World Record-breaking win

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place on April 9 in Santa Monica. The night was full of music, dancing, and green-colored slime. The award show is unique in its own way, as fan involvement is a crucial factor in determining the winner. Viewers and fans are encouraged to support their favorite celebrities and vote for them.

For the third consecutive year, world-famous K-pop boy band BTS took home the win for Favorite Music Group at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

With their legendary third win, the group is now tied with international groups like Black Eyed Peas, Fifth Harmony, and One Direction to become three-time winners in the ‘Favorite Music Group’ category. The award marks the group’s sixth overall trophy from the Kid’s Choice Awards (KCA).

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #BTS Another congratulation for @BTS_twt ! The band won "Favorite Music Group" at @Nickelodeon 's Kids Choice Awards, taking home the award for three consecutive years. The boys said the award is dedicated to Armys and that Armys' love and support touch them. #BTS _Butter #KCA Another congratulation for @BTS_twt! The band won "Favorite Music Group" at @Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards, taking home the award for three consecutive years. The boys said the award is dedicated to Armys and that Armys' love and support touch them. 💜 #BTS #BTS_Butter #KCA https://t.co/J7snyYOUXG

With its latest achievement, the group extended its own Guinness World Record for the 'Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.'

Back in 2021, the septet tied American girl group Fifth Harmony for the same title, with both groups taking home five wins each at the award ceremony. This year, the K-pop boy group snagged the win again and also broke its own record with its sixth win.

As the septet is currently performing its Permission To Dance On Stage four-day concert in Las Vegas, the group accepted the award through a pre-recorded speech. The members looked as dashing as ever in their chic outfits and thanked fans for their support.

RM said,

“Thank you, KCA and ARMY, for the Favorite Music Group award. We’re honored and so grateful to receive the award.”

Jimin continued,

“This award is for you, ARMY. We are touched by your love and cheer.”

SUGA followed by saying,

"We will never, ever stop trying our best, and we will show you great performances.”

Bandwagon @BandwagonAsia

#KidsChoiceAwards Here are the winners of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 – BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and more bandwagon.asia/articles/nicke… Here are the winners of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 – BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and more bandwagon.asia/articles/nicke… #KidsChoiceAwards https://t.co/Tz2Mq0Gjbb

The group’s maknae, Jungkook, added,

“Thank you, KCA, for the award.”

V ended the video by thanking ARMY and saying,

“We love you, ARMY.”

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to perform their last two Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Las Vegas on April 15 and 16. The group’s concert has been trending on social media platforms and has taken Sin City by storm.

The four-day concert also has exclusive BTS-themed events within the venue, including Korean food stalls, photography exhibitions, pop-up stores, and more. Las Vegas, too, has gone all-out to celebrate the group’s subsequent events and has renamed itself “Borahaegas” to hype up the festivities.

