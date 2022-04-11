BTS' V meets his role model Gang Dong-won in Las Vegas, sends fans into a frenzy

BTS’ V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is indeed having a gala time in Las Vegas, Nevada. From dining at a five-star restaurant to clicking pictures in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, V has been updating fans about his exciting trip to Sin City.

The K-pop crooner recently met up with famous South Korean actor Gang Dong-won and singer-songwriter Brian Lee.

V’s unexpected and surprise meeting with the famous personalities has created a buzz on the internet, with fans retweeting pictures of the iconic trio.

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, gets clicked with Panchiko executive producer and Gang Dong-won

Las Vegas, also known as Sin City, is the world’s biggest entertainment megalopolis. With celebrities residing in the city and many of them visiting the place for work or a fun vacation, it is normal for them to bump into each other.

On April 10, 2022, K-pop singer V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, met up with a bunch of South Korean celebrities from the entertainment industry in Las Vegas, Nevada. Theresa Kang Lowe, the executive producer of the trending drama series Pachinko, updated her social media account with a picture of herself, South Korean actress Eva Chow, K-pop idol V, and South Korean actor Gang Dong-won.

Theresa Kang captioned the picture with the following words:

“A great night for Koreans and global love for BTS. Thank you Eva Chow, Gang Dong-won, and V.”

Following executive producer Theresa Kang's post, Korean-American songwriter Brian Lee also posted a picture on his official Instagram account of himself, V, and Gang Dong-won. The iconic picture has been making rounds on the internet as V previously revealed that he admired Gang Don-won’s work and considered him a role model.

Fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement on seeing V’s surprise meeting with Gang Dong-won, Brian Lee, Theresa Kang, and Eva Chow. Fans are also calling BTS' V a “social butterfly” given his numerous meetings with A-list celebrities ever since he stepped foot in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Permission To Dance On Stage four-day concert in Las Vegas kickstarted on April 8, 2022. The group has already performed two shows and will be performing next on April 15 and April 16.

The group's concert has been trending on various social media platforms as Las Vegas has revamped and renamed itself "Borahaegas" to celebrate the group’s arrival and subsequent events in the city.

