“It’s confirmed!”: ARMYs react to BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement on Snoop Dogg X BTS collaboration

On March 28, BIGHIT MUSIC declined to comment on the highly-anticipated BTS and Snoop Dogg collaboration. In a statement to Korean news outlet YTN Star, the agency stated,

“We will share more specifics (about the collaboration with Snoop Dogg) when it is confirmed in detail.”

The news had ARMYs trending ‘It’s confirmed’ with 15.5k tweets, expressing their sheer delight at the news.

The statement's wording indicated that the agency confirmed that the two giants in their respective industries would be collaborating on a project. Moreover, the legendary hip-hop artist, Snoop Dogg, confirmed that the collaboration was “official like a referee with a whistle” in a recent interview.

BTS’ agency gives a neutral statement on Snoop Dogg collaboration, fans still take over Twitter in celebration

A few months ago, on January 31, Snoop Dogg shared in a candid conversation on Mogul Talk on Clubhouse that BTS had reached out to him for a collaboration. However, two days ago, the hip-hop legend confirmed that he would be working with the K-pop superstars on the American Song Contest red carpet with AV Club.

The news spread like wildfire. As ARMYs celebrated the news, BIGHIT MUSIC stepped in to give a neutral response. Their statement neither denied nor confirmed the news but indicated ongoing discussions.

The agency stated that they would share more details once the project “is confirmed in detail.” The statement had ARMYs excited as they noticed the agency’s patterns.

As per them, when the agency denies something in a public statement, it usually means that it is finalized and will become a reality soon.

Tehreem ⁷ @lifes_dynamite BIGHIT DECLINING THE COLLAB WITH SNOOP MEANS ITS CONFIRMED...BIG SCALE PERFORMANCE AT THE GRAMMY.... BTS AT THE OSCARS...LV TURNING PURPLE SOON AND THE HUGE 4 DAYS PTD CONCERT ALSO JIMIN'S OST IS COMING

🚲⁷ @triviafall from being snoop dogg fans to a collaboration 🥺

In an interview with AV Club, Snoop Dogg said that he would let the septet share the news of the collaboration. He also talked about bringing the two worlds together through the project.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s a vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans also reminded others about J-Hope’s Instagram from a few days ago, where he used eight angel emojis above a picture of Snoop Dogg. The K-pop industry loves teasing fans with in-the-face spoilers about future releases, and BTS is one of them.

⟭⟬♡- BackUp @BTSArmy_47 OMG!?!?!?!?? JHOPE HINTED US !?!?!?!?



While ARMYs celebrated the collaboration news, they were also treated to a surprise appearance by the group at the 2022 Oscars. RM, Jin, SUGA, Jimin, and V left for Las Vegas today.

Jungkook left the country earlier due to some arrangements for the Grammy's performance, stated the agency. There were no updates regarding J-Hope, who tested positive for COVID a few days ago.

