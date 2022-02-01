“I got a group named BTS”: Snoop Dogg shares he received a collab request from the K-pop group

In an interview, American rapper Snoop Dogg revealed that BTS was among the many artists who reached out to him for a collaboration. The mention of the K-pop group took everyone by surprise.
ARMYs were quick to connect the dots as the group previously shared that its next album would have “an overall hip hop vibe.” The news of the potential collaboration made fans’ imaginations run wild.
Snoop Dogg and BTS might be collaborating for a project
In a recent Mogul Talk with Snoop Dogg episode on Clubhouse, the rapper spoke about the many artists he has received requests to collaborate with. The host asked him about the number of requests the iconic rapper receives weekly. Though Snoop didn’t specify a number, he did share that many artists have contacted him, irrespective of their popularity.
“It depends because I be getting features from artists who got $35, and I be getting calls from the biggest artists in the world. I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now, and I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do this sh*t.”
The Young, Wild & Free icon did not know anything about the group, so he asked his nephew. After learning more about them, he called the group “the Asian New Edition.” New Edition is a legendary six-member American R&B group formed in 1978. They are regarded as icons in the Black culture and music industry.
Fans felt it was both an honor and compliment for Snoop Dogg to compare the K-pop group to the legendary New Edition.
The K-pop idols were also seen enjoying and dancing to New Edition at the American Music Awards 2021.
Fans react to BTS and Snoop Dogg collaboration
The hint struck the fandom like a bolt as ARMYs couldn’t stop gushing over their idols collaborating with their Snoop Dogg. Many BTS members credited their passion for hip hop and rap to Snoop Dogg and talked about the influence the rapper has had on them.
Fans were giddy about the idea of another legendary collaboration, which gave rise to various memes and inside jokes.
However, not much is known yet regarding the K-pop megastars' future release. One clue that fans have is SUGA hinting about their next release veering more towards hip hop during a BBC Radio 1 interview back in June last year.