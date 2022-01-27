"I genuinely love those people": Chris Martin gushes about working with BTS, and fans can't get enough

It has been many months since British rock band Coldplay and K-Pop band BTS’s collaborative song My Universe came out but it seems like this is just the beginning of long friendship.

Chris Martin spoke on the group's future, and their work with the K-Pop group in particular, in a tape posted ahead of his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the video, Chris Martin discusses how the collaboration came about when he was informed that the group wanted to collaborate on a single with him. He talked about his initial shock after hearing the news,

"That’s never going to work. Ever. How are we going to fit these two things together?’ Then the idea started to seem really attractive in its weirdness."

More about BTS and Coldplay's collab

He gushed about how natural the process of creation was with them, and how he has come to cherish all the members.

"We look like their gym teachers but we love them.. For something that could have seem so artificial, it turned out to be one of the most real feelings. We genuinely love those people.”

British rock band Coldplay and South Korean pop group collaborated on the song My Universe, which is available in both English and Korean. It was released as the second official single from Music of the Spheres, the former group's eighth studio album, on September 24, 2021, through Parlophone and Atlantic Records. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS is a 7 member boy group formed under Big Hit Entertainment. They debuted with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. They have expanded their musical approach to incorporate a wide spectrum of genres since beginning as a hip hop ensemble.

Their songs, which typically focus on personal and social commentary, address topics of mental health, adolescent troubles and coming of age, grief, the battle to accept oneself, and individualism.

(Image via @BTS_twt on Twitter)

Colplay members Chris Martin (singer and piano), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), Will Champion (drummer), and Phil Harvey (creative director) met at University College, London and formed the band in 1996. They made their debut in 2000 with the album Parachutes.

As expected, the fans can't seem to get enough of their interaction either.

Misty⁷ @sukuna_134340 Chris Martin is so endearing, the way he gushes about the tannies warms my heart and with the way they treated the collab and still talk about him and Coldplay, you can tell BTS lives them too, IT'S JUST SO CUTE Chris Martin is so endearing, the way he gushes about the tannies warms my heart and with the way they treated the collab and still talk about him and Coldplay, you can tell BTS lives them too, IT'S JUST SO CUTE

Miche⁷ @MicheBangtan I love Coldplay and I love BTS and I never get tired of seeing them loving each other. I love Coldplay and I love BTS and I never get tired of seeing them loving each other.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sabika