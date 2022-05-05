BTS’ new album: Proof’s anthology design and teaser take over the internet

With a livestream followed by a logo teaser, the promotions for BTS’ new album have officially begun. On May 5 KST, the K-pop history-makers announced the title of their upcoming album, a celebration of the group’s ninth debut anniversary. The album in question, titled Proof, is an anthology album that will consist of three brand new tracks.

Simultaneously, BIGHIT MUSIC gave ARMYs a sneak peek of the album design on Weverse. Naturally, there was an explosive uproar on the internet with the supergroup’s title announcement.

In just one and a half hours of the title drop, #BTS_Proof ranked No. 1 on worldwide Twitter trends with a whopping 603.3k tweets, overthrowing #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay to the second and third ranks.

ARMYs declare #BTSisCOMING as BIGHIT MUSIC drops BTS’ new album Proof's logo teaser and design

As impatient ARMYs continued wondering about BTS’ new album and preorder openings, BIGHIT MUSIC has finally solved the mystery by revealing the title and design. Called Proof, BTS’ new album will mark the celebration of the group’s nine years in the industry and will be an anthology album.

BIGHIT MUSIC counted down the logo reveal with a livestream of the group's entire discography through audio and esthetic album covers. After a brief journey of previous releases, a new BTS logo appeared on the screen. The logo was then transformed into the word Proof, followed by a voiceover of the members saying,

“We are Bulletproof.”

PROOF 6.10

Proof aims to be a bridge between past and present, and will take a look at the megastars’ journey from nobodies in 2013 to Grammy-nominated, history-making K-pop artists in 2022. The album consists of three CDs, and will include three new tracks, along with “many different tracks.”

ENA⁷



This is a huge deal. Not every artist is privileged enough to take their careers that far, especially not to Anthology Albums are also known as Tribute Albums within industry - made to celebrate & commemorate the previous journey while creatively adding to them.This is a huge deal. Not every artist is privileged enough to take their careers that far, especially not to @BTS_twt level Anthology Albums are also known as Tribute Albums within industry - made to celebrate & commemorate the previous journey while creatively adding to them. This is a huge deal. Not every artist is privileged enough to take their careers that far, especially not to @BTS_twt level

Considering the album is an anthology encompassing BTS’ history since its debut, these tracks can be presumed to be remastered versions of past releases or any other earlier content.

As per the agency’s announcement, BTS' new album reflects “the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future” of the megagroup.

Moreover, the simplistic design of the album is also gaining appreciation. The first look BIGHIT MUSIC provided of the album includes a big box with a dull Proof logo on the front and the title written on the spine. A smaller, thinner album can be seen in front of it with a silver, holographic logo.

Taking the past, present, and future concepts of the Fake Love group further, BIGHIT MUSIC even released a MY BTS ARCHIVE webpage on the group's website. It shows the group's entire discography and asks fans to use it to decorate their diary.

BTS_official

Choose an album logo from BTS' debut to today to create your own image! You can download your creations to decorate your diary or share them on social media!

ibighit.com/bts/kor/discog…

* My BTS Archive works PC only



#MyBTSArchive #BTS_Proof MY BTS ARCHIVEChoose an album logo from BTS' debut to today to create your own image! You can download your creations to decorate your diary or share them on social media!* My BTS Archive works PC only

BTS’ new album, Proof, will be the group’s first Korean album release since the hit album BE was released on November 20, 2020.

Preorders for Proof will begin on May 5, 11:00 AM KST and the album will be released on June 10, 1:00 PM KST.

