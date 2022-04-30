BTS' RM receives an exclusive and limited edition gift from Tiffany & Co.

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS has skyrocketed in popularity all around the globe. The group’s discography continues to grow with unique concepts and ideas. Moreover, their recent performance at the Grammys widened their fan base even further.

Netizens love the members, and express their adoration regularly. Big brands also spoil the group from time to time. Whether its McDonald’s, Louis Vuitton, Hyundai, or Samsung, everyone wants to show their appreciation and participate in the BTS effect.

This time, American luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. has sent over something special for group member RM. The gift is truly extraordinary. Tiffany & Co. sent RM the iconic Tiffany & Co. 1837 Blue, which was named after the year the brand was established.

Tiffany & Co. gifts BTS' RM its iconic 'Arsham Studio x Wilson basketball'

K-pop rapper RM shows off his exclusive gift (Image via @rkive/Instagram)

On April 28, 2022, K-pop rapper and BTS group leader RM took to his official Instagram account to update fans about his gift. The idol shared a picture of Tiffany & Co.’s classic blue box that housing the exquisite item.

The picture showed a beautiful powder-blue basketball with the brand's logo and the word “Wilson” embossed on it. The gift came with a sweet little card that said,

"RM- A little something special to brighten your day. Please enjoy your Tiffany & Co x Arsham Studio x Wilson basketball. Your friends at Tiffany & Co Alice."

The basketball is extremely special because it a limited edition Tiffany product. According to the Tiffany & Co. website, the ball was made in celebration of the 71st annual NBA All-Star Weekend. It was a collaboration between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the artist Daniel Arsham.

While it may appear to be an ordinary blue ball, the item is extremely precious and costs a whopping 7,25,402 South Korean Won (approximately $575 US Dollars). By the looks of it, RM must be very special to the brand to receieve this expensive, limited-edition gift.

RM loves beautiful art pieces and sculptures, so it is natural that will truly appreciate the item. He will be able to respect the effort put in by Daniel Arsham, the artist involved in creating the basketball.

RM frequently shares updates about visiting museums and art galleries. His Instagram is full of breathtaking paintings and designs.

This could be a hint that BTS and Tiffany & Co. might collaborate in the future, but we know nothing for sure yet. For now, we can be happy that the brand appreciates K-pop idol RM just as much as us

