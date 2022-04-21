"A united world for sustainability": BTS' RM features as narrator for Hyundai x FIFA World Cup 2022 'New Sustainability Ad Campaign'

As the global ambassador for Hyundai, BTS’ RM featured as the narrator in the South Korean automotive manufacturer’s latest collaboration with the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the New Sustainability Ad Campaign.

FIFA is a non-profit organization globally known as the international governing body of association football, beach soccer, and futsal. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and is also working on a wide range of topics, from refining women’s game and developing football globally to ensuring better game governance structures.

FIFA’s iconic and legendary competitions inspire billions of football fans around the world and aim to provide opportunities to have a larger positive social and environmental impact.

"What makes a great goal?": BTS' RM narrates Hyundai x FIFA World Cup 2022 Goal of the Century advertisement

K-pop sensation RM participated in the Hyundai x FIFA World Cup 2022 ad campaign as the narrator for the 1 minute inspiring video. With the newly launched ad campaign titled Goal of the Century, Hyundai marks the advertisement in time for Earth Day on April 22, 2002. It is backed by star-studded athletes, recognizing football’s global influence as well as BTS members.

In the commercial, RM begins with a question asking viewers what makes a great goal.

BTS' RM narrates:

"What makes a great goal? Is it the one that electrifies? The one that is too good to be true? That just steals our breath? The one that shakes the world with a thunderstorm of a thousand voices? The one that rewrites football history? Or is it a goal that is far greater than that?."

The commercial features several scenes from past football games, including historical goals made by legendary players throughout history. It also shows glimpses of the association football video game that is widely played by billions of gamers around the world.

Finally, in his narration, BTS' RM reveals Hyundai’s goal and mission for a better and brighter tomorrow. With the ongoing global warming crisis, Hyundai and FIFA hope to unite the world for sustainability and stabilization.

BTS' RM narrates:

"A goal, we at Hyundai, are committed to driven by heart and technical prowess. A goal that humanity can only score together. Under one jersey, one flag, and for one monumental cause: A united world for sustainability. When we rise as one team, Team Century, we can still win this game."

The commercial also features English professional football manager and former player Steven Gerrad assuring viewers that bigger things are coming and asking them if they’re ready to make a significant change.

"Greater things are coming. Are you in?"

Additionally, the Hyundai x FIFA World Cup 2022 ad campaign presents the winner of the 2022 World Car Awards' World Car of the Year, Hyundai's Ioniq 5. The car won the World Car Design of the Year and the World Electric Vehicle of the Year awards as well. With this new automobile, Hyundai aims at changing the world’s view on electric vehicles. Hyundai's latest award as the world’s most prestigious car, proves its mission to change daily lives through innovation and experience.

This isn’t the first time BTS has promoted Earth Day advertisements. As brand ambassadors, the septet frequently features in Hyundai’s promotional videos, especially those related to carbon neutrality and sustainable living.

Edited by Somava