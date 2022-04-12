"Let the haters hate, and let the lovers love": BTS' RM addresses the unexpected Grammys loss

BTS' unexpected loss at the 2022 Grammys might have broken the hearts of ARMYs around the world, but their leader, RM, is taking it all in stride.

At the prestigious award ceremony, which took place on April 3, the K-Pop group was edged out by Doja Cat and SZA, who took home the best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More.

Several across the globe were left infuriated, especially since BTS went on to steal the show with arguably the best performance of the night.

never gonna forget this beautiful moment where bts got standing ovation from all grammy nominees and award winners for butter on Grammy night.

The group's leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon, addressed the recent incident at the Permission to Dance On Stage concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Hot off of a suave performance at the Grammys, global pop giant BTS has taken over the bustling city of Las Vegas for a two-weekend extravaganza at Allegiant Stadium.

BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon placates fans

"i wanna tell the little rm, namjoon- 15 years old that your life and your next trip to las vegas will be amazing"

During the concert on April 9, the rapper opened up about losing the best pop duo/group performance award for their hit chart topper, Butter, which was heavily poised to win.

RM said:

"Guys, I know there's a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself. But, you know, why give a s*** about it? Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me I'd rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it — rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I wouldn't do that 'cause I'm a grown-up."

"let the haters hate. let the lovers love"- kim namjoon

The rapper, never one to leave fans unmotivated, promised that BTS is much bigger than the Grammys, and a win or loss does not define them. Performing to a packed audience, he continued:

"Anyway, we didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs, okay?"

He further stated:

"The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies, they're really important, but that wasn't the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things, right?

Kim Namjoon assured fans that everything BTS does is for its fans, not for any other reason:

"These two hours, communion, energy, eye to eye, singing along, dancing together, this communication, this is everything. This is why we're doing this, right? I hope you know it. I love you! Let the haters hate, and let the lovers love. Peace!"

Meanwhile, other members of the group also shared their hopes and disappointments about the Grammys. In an interview with the Korean news agency, Yonhap, J-Hope called the loss "regrettable." Jimin added,

"I was so eager to win a Grammy that I was really disappointed..As a Korean, I was curious about how far our music could reach, and I thought it would be a reward to our fans if we received an award."

Jin, the oldest BTS member, had some words of wisdom. The Yours singer said,

"This year won't be our last chance, but we can try anytime we want in the future. So, we'll do our best."

BTS' unexpected loss at the Grammys has the music award in hot soup, especially given the group's global fanbase. Given the group's impact in the last few years, the fact that they have been snubbed twice in a row has not gone down well, with many calling the Grammys "narrow-minded" and "racist."

