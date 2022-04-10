BTS PTD Las Vegas day 1: 5 Best Moments

BTS PTD Las Vegas Day 1 has finally happened and the pop sensation has set the stage on fire once again. Days before headlining the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, BTS turned the entertainment city into the Purple land, marking their influence. The South Korean boy band held their first Permission To Dance Las Vegas show on April 8 with thousands of BTS ARMYs attending the event.

BTS PTD Las Vegas day 1 was undoubtedly a success, with BTS performing their songs better than ever, entertaining the fans with countless moments, and of course, RM addressing a strong and meaningful message to the crowd.

To sum up the concert in one word, it was magical! Here are the best moments from BTS PTD Las Vegas concert day 1.

Best moments from BTS PTD Las Vegas day 1 we loved

1) Namjoon's Empowering Speech

Like the wise person Namjoon is, he delivered a strong and influencing speech with the fans. The leader of the septet talked about the hate surfacing regarding the band online and on SNS platforms. Namjoon, popularly known as RM, followed by saying that hating is their freedom, and if it were him, he'd walk away and spend time with his friends at a cafe. Thus, he won't spread the hate in some interviews because he is a grown-up.

The Persona singer concluded by saying: "But anyway, we didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys, we came to Vegas for the ARMYs!"

Namjoon's speech had to be the best moment from BTS PTD Las Vegas day 1.

2) The Elegant Black Swan Perfromance

The range supporting BTS' stage performance is remarkable. The boys can go from hot to elegant, and they did exactly the same with their Black Swan performance. With the new stage concept, Jin appeared as a Black Swan with the back dancers, and elevated the performance despite being a tiny part of it.

Black Swan being a work of art was performed gracefully by BTS, and is one of the best highlights of BTS PTD Las Vegas concert.

3) Jungkook's abs

One could not curate the BTS PTD Las Vegas concert's best moments without mentioning Jungkook's abs. While performing, the Euphoria singer saw a banner dedicated to his abs. As a result, he lifted his shirt to show off perfectly built body and abs, making all the BTS ARMY crazy. It was also one of the funniest moments from the concert.

Like always, Jungkook is trending again for his attractive act on stage. The ARMYs hope to see him flashing his abs in the upcoming concerts as well.

4) J-Hope's Dance

While all the BTS members adorne the stage with fiery dance routines, J-Hope always provides fans with an encore. The lead dancer of the group was seen breaking a leg and giving a private show to fans like always. J-Hope was in natural habitat as he swayed and danced with the fans during the concert.

5) Taekook's Dance

a⁷ @annie__0113 taekook?!?!?! i witnessed this with my own eyes wow taekook?!?!?! i witnessed this with my own eyes wow https://t.co/SdEzEfhuPh

BTS ARMY were finally happy after watching the two Maknae's Jungkook and Taehyung twirl and dance together on stage. Earlier, the two walked about having a dance with each other. At the BTS PTD Las Vegas concert, V and Jungk one needs a moment to recover from Tae's spin at the end of the act.

With a dope setlist, BTS performed their hit and popular ones including Fake Love, Stay, So What, DNA, Dope, Blue & Grey, Telepathy, Outro: WINGS, Butter, and more. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Edited by Gunjan