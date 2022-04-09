5 hilarious moments from BTS' PTD Las Vegas day 1

BTS concluded the first day of their four-day concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Before the concert, Bighit Music had informed fans of Jin's minimal movement on stage due to his hand injury. Despite this unfortunate news, BTS put on the best show one possibly could under the circumstances.

The PTD concert in Seoul had a no screaming rule, hence ARMYs were provided with clappers to cheer for the boys. However, upon hearing ARMYs in Las Vegas scream their lungs out for the septet, invoked the best in them. The air at the Allegiant Stadium changed, resulting in some of the best and funniest BTS concert moments.

5 funny moments at BTS' PTD Las Vegas concert: body waves, cursing, and more

1) Broken screen and the incessant memes

Becky @hello_minky The screen is broken at Allegiant Stadium and this is the chillest I've ever seen 50k people, lol. Half hour late already and everyone is like "All good dudes, we're not in a rush" lol. No yelling, just calmly patient. Love the #ARMY fandom The screen is broken at Allegiant Stadium and this is the chillest I've ever seen 50k people, lol. Half hour late already and everyone is like "All good dudes, we're not in a rush" lol. No yelling, just calmly patient. Love the #ARMY fandom 💜 https://t.co/IHkNsl3sya

It is said that things get worse before they get better, and the LED screen at the Allegiant Stadium took that personally. Minutes before the show was to start, one of the LED screens broke down. However, it was quickly fixed.

The show got delayed by around 40 minutes, a completely unheard of situation at a BTS concert as they are extremely time-bound and punctual. ARMYs, however, took this in their stride and spent that time laughing, gossiping, and singing along to various songs of the boy band. They even practiced the ARMY bomb wave, that the septet make the audience do at every concert.

On Twitter, everybody was coming up with their own solutions to the problem at hand. Soon the memes started pouring in and everybody had a great laugh.

joobs @namjincollab but have they tried putting the broken screen in rice but have they tried putting the broken screen in rice

2) The runaway button returns

⁷ @rughpline i cant believe this is their solution to the loose button i cant believe this is their solution to the loose button https://t.co/AcOkyzs0aI

The stylists came up with the perfect solution to fix Jungkook's runaway button problem by having no fabric. The lesser the fabric, the lesser the need for buttons. Absolutely genius on their part if one may say so. However, when Jungkook unveiled this new shorter jacket to ARMYs they were visibly gasping for breath.

j-hope daily™ @thehobiprint



HE IS SUCH A TEASE #JHOPE : the next song is where jungkook's buttons went missing, bts are you ready??HE IS SUCH A TEASE #JHOPE: the next song is where jungkook's buttons went missing, bts are you ready??HE IS SUCH A TEASE😭 https://t.co/jHpMzawCVn

J-Hope introduced FAKE LOVE by mentioning Jungkook's button incident. Jimin and J-Hope even teasingly tried to undo Jungkook's buttons, making everyone in the audience erupt into laughter and cheers.

sab⁷ @rmkkyu jungkook take your hands off your jacket i beg for my well-being jungkook take your hands off your jacket i beg for my well-being https://t.co/lu3BNdjSHf

3) Tranlator's dilemma

🖇 @bleusvk : we have a problem with the screen and i was thinking "...shit"

translator: "....shoot"

: not shoot

translator: ... shit



: we have a problem with the screen and i was thinking "...shit"translator: "....shoot": not shoottranslator: ... shit 🐯: we have a problem with the screen and i was thinking "...shit"translator: "....shoot"🐯: not shoottranslator: ... shit https://t.co/BPHG95NJe0

In every translator's life, their comes a time when they need to choose between accuracy and censorship. Today was that time for the translator at the PTD Las Vegas concert. While translating V's words, the translator chose to censore an expletive for a gentler word.

However, V jokingly called him out for it, and was satisfied only when the translator used the accurate curse word in front of more than 50 thousand people. The members as well as the audience burst out into laughter. Even the translator couldn't help but giggle.

4) ARMY waves and body waves

The audience doing a wave with their ARMY bombs is a tradition that happens at every BTS concert. However this time, Jin and RM performed aggressive body waves to introduce the segment.

What made the situation even funnier was V in the background failing at doing the worm dance, leaving the audience and the other members in splits.

5) Passing the bouquet

fawzul⁷ @agustranda the army throwing back the flowers he went "this is what i get for being nice" the army throwing back the flowers he went "this is what i get for being nice" 😭😭https://t.co/RCjoImlq7d

V saw a bouquet lying on the stage and decided to make a ARMY's day by throwing it into the audience. To his surprise, the bouquet was thrown back to him in no time. His expressions were priceless.

The ARMY wanted V to keep the bouquet for himself and when he realized that, he laughed to himself, assuring the ARMY that he would cherish it. This was both a hilarious and wholesome exchange between an ARMY and V.

BTS has three more concerts in Las Vegas and a full week of festivities planned for ARMYs in the city of Borahaegas.

