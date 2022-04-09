Steve Aoki reunites with BTS at their Las Vegas concert

BTS' friend Steve Aoki showed up to support them during their Permission to Dance Las Vegas performance. Before the concert began, the DJ went backstage to greet the septet.

The American DJ posted videos of their reunion backstage before the show on his Instagram Stories. In the video, BTS was seen joking around with the DJ like old friends.

Steve Aoki has been a long-term friend of BTS

Aoki also shared photos on his Twitter, talking about how he was the only one not dressed in the color scheme. The septet was donning red and white outfits in the picture posted by Steve. He captioned the picture:

“Oops, I forgot to wear red and white.”

He also posted a video of himself doing his iconic ‘Aoki Jump’ with the group. The Aoki Jump is Aoki’s characteristic pose in which the DJ jumps with his hands and legs in the air with his mouth agape.

Fans were pleasantly surprised at the DJ’s presence at the concert. Many posted videos of him vibing to the music and expressed their joy at the reunion. Immediately after, fans started trending ’STEVE AOKI' on Twitter.

Steve Aoki has collaborated with the septet on multiple occasions

Steve Aoki, an early BTS fan, was the group's first American collaborator. He stepped in to remix their re-released single Mic Drop, which also featured rapper Desiigner. The remix marked BTS' first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40, debuting at number 28.

The popular song became the septet's fourth video to receive over a billion views.

The DJ also collaborated with the group on their 2018 song The Truth Untold, a ballad sung by Jungkook, V, Jin, and Jimin.

Aoki collaborated with the septet for the third time in November for his track Waste it on me. The song is from his fifth studio album, Neon Future III, which was released on November 9, 2018.

