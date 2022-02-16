Steve Aoki net worth: Veteran DJ's fortune explored as he reveals he's made more money from NFTs than music

DJ Steve Aoki recently stated that the royalties from his music are nothing in comparison to his earnings from selling digital collectibles known as NFTs in 2021.

The musician spoke about his foray into NFTs at a private Gala Music event on February 10 in Inglewood, California. He said that he earns a lot while performing as a DJ and mentioned:

“If I was to really break down, okay, in the 10 years I’ve been making music, six albums, and you culminate all those advances, what I did in one drop last year in NFTs, I made more money.”

Steve Aoki @steveaoki After 6 months of planning we are finally here, the launch day for the A0K1VERSE. Today we begin the public sale of the building blocks, A0K1 Credits. (1/5) After 6 months of planning we are finally here, the launch day for the A0K1VERSE. Today we begin the public sale of the building blocks, A0K1 Credits. (1/5) https://t.co/Y8o1FAueGu

Steve gained popularity among the community for selling his hairy collectible for $888,888.88 on Nifty Gateway last year. He is also the owner of various NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

In a video recording from the event, Aoki said that NFTs are digital pieces of art linked to blockchain technology and are transforming the music world by including scarcity and a collectible mindset, similar to Pokémon cards or limited-edition shoes.

Insider reported that NFTs can upend the music industry and offer a potential revenue stream to artists that trump marginal income from streaming services. Aoki stated on the forum:

“As music NFTs become more of a part of how we integrate and support artists, the labels will have to do more than just add the song on a playlist.”

Steve Aoki’s net worth explored

Steve Aoki is a famous DJ, record producer, music programmer, and record executive. Pollstar designated him as the highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America from tours in 2012.

Steve Aoki is seen on stage during MDLBEAST XP in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Image via Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 44-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. Clearly, he has made some big bucks from his career as a DJ and record producer in the music industry.

Aoki and his wife Tiernan Cowling live in a house in Henderson, Nevada. The 16,000 sq. ft. home was built in 2008 during the global financial crisis and real estate market meltdown.

The mansion was on the market for $12 million for years and went to auction in 2014. Aoki bought it for less than $3 million and paid the amount in cash.

The artist then spent millions of dollars in the last few years to convert the house into the technologically savvy and modernist space of his dreams, appropriately naming it Aoki’s Playhouse.

More about Steve Aoki's work

Steve Aoki has collaborated with several artists like Afrojack, Linkin Park, Backstreet Boys, and many others. He is also popular for his remixes of songs from prominent artists like Kid Cudi.

The Miami native has released many albums that made it to the Billboard charts, including Wonderland, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronica Album in 2013.

