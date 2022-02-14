Ivan Reitman net worth: Ghostbusters director's fortune explored as he passes away aged 75

Producer and director Ivan Reitman recently passed away on February 12 in his sleep in Montecito, California. His family confirmed the news soon thereafter, according to The Associated Press.

Reitman was 75 years old at the time of his death and the cause of death remains unknown for now. His children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, mentioned through a joint statement:

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Ernie Hudson @Ernie_Hudson I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman

Everything known about Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman was mostly known for his comedy work during the 1980s and 1990s. He was also the owner of The Montecito Picture Company, which was founded in 1988.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Czechoslovakia native’s net worth was estimated to be around $100 million. He earned a lot of wealth from his work as a film producer, director, businessperson, screenwriter, voice actor, and actor.

Ivan’s parents were Hungarian Jews – his mother survived the Auschwitz concentration camp while his father was an underground resistance fighter. He attended Oakwood Collegiate in Toronto and received his Bachelor of Music in 1969 from McMaster University.

Ivan Reitman with his son Jason Reitman (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

He had a couple of big breakthroughs when he produced two films directed by David Cronenberg – Shivers and Rabid. After producing National Lampoon’s Animal House and Meatballs, he directed and produced several comedies during the 80s and 90s like Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop, Seven Nights, and Dave.

From 1990s, he produced live-action films like Space Jam, Road Trip, Beethoven, Old School, and Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone, among others.

Ivan was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2007 and produced the comedy I Love You, Man starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel in 2009. One of his films, Up in the Air, was also nominated for the Academy Awards.

He co-produced the 2012 biographical film Hitchcock and directed the sports drama Draft Day in 2014. His final film as a producer was Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by his son Jason Reitman, which was released on November 19, 2021.

Ivan Reitman is survived by his wife Genevieve, his son Jason Reitman and daughters Catherine, a TV actress, writer and producer, and Caroline.

