How much is Ashley Graham worth? Supermodel's fortune explored as she welcomes twins with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed their twin sons on January 7, 2022. Graham shared a message on her Instagram story at the time:

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all.”

The model recently revealed the names of her sons on February 10 while sharing a picture of them. She said that her boys, Malachi and Roman, have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that she can overcome difficult things.

Ashley announced her second pregnancy back in July 2021 sharing a TikTok video and a maternity picture clicked by Justin on Instagram.

Graham and Ervin first met in 2009 and tied the knot in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, Isaac, in January 2020.

Ashley Graham’s net worth explored

Ashley Graham is a popular model and television presenter. Following a career in modeling, she made her debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2016.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 34-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Even though detailed information on her assets is not available, she has earned a lot from her career as a successful model.

Ashley Graham began modeling at a very young age (Image via Gail Schulman/Getty Images)

She initially signed a deal with Wilhelmina Models and later with Ford Models. She was then featured in YM magazine and Vogue Magazine in 2007. She appeared in Glamour in 2009 with other plus-size models in an editorial titled 'These Bodies are Beautiful at Every Size.'

Graham grabbed a commercial for clothing company Lane Bryant in 2010. Although the ad was controversial, Ashley responded by comparing it to similar campaigns by brands like Victoria's Secret, saying that the only difference was the size of the model.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lincoln, Nebraska native’s other editorial campaigns include Marina Rinaldi, Bloomingdale’s, Hanes, Liz Claiborne, Macy’s, and others.

Edited by Siddharth Satish