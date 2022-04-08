BTS recommendations: Jungkook's 5 favorite movies

BTS' Jungkook is an all-rounder in every field possible. He gives his 100 percent in whatever he does, be it music, sports, dance, or even gaming. This is probably why when he asked ARMYs for Netflix recommendations on Instagram, it turned out he had seen almost all of them.

Due to his avid media consumption, he is one of the best people to give out drama and movie recommendations. His interest in movies covers a wide range of genres, leaning slightly towards animated movies and romantic comedies.

5 movies recommended to ARMYs by BTS' Jungkook

1) Iron Man

Jungkook is a huge fan of Marvel movies, especially Iron Man. He has posted various pictures of himself where one can see him using Iron Man socks, phone covers, collectibles, and more. He even has various Iron Man figurines in his house. During Avengers: Endgame, he cried when Iron Man died. It is safe to assume this is one of his all-time favorite movies.

2) Love 911

Jungkook is a hopeless-romantic at heart. Many who would look at his muscles and tattoos might stereotype him otherwise, but those who do know him are aware of his love for romantic movies. He mentioned in an interview that he wants to recreate the kiss scene from Love 911 once in his life. Talking about finding someone special, he also mentioned that he hopes to hear bells ringing when he comes across his perfect partner.

3) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Jungkook is an anime enthusiast, and has watched and read various mangas such as Slam Dunk. The movie is a tear-jerker and it makes sense for a soft-hearted and empathetic boy like Jungkook to love such a movie. He has recommended various other anime and animated movies as well and is a huge fan of Ghibli movies.

4) La La Land

Keeping up with his love for romantic tear jerkers, Jungkook mentioned La La Land as being one of his favorite movies. He said he loves rewatching it as it makes him happy. Members Jungkook and V, during a concert for the Love Yourself Tour, even did the iconic dance on stage.

5) Your Name

This movie is the holy trinity of everything Jungkook loves in a movie. The movie is not only a romantic tear-jerker, it is also animated and has various dramatic scenes and plot twists. It has everything a good film should have and hence is a must-watch.

Jungkook's recommendations have always been top-notch, be it in movies or songs. With the ushering in of a new era with BTS on Instagram, one hopes that Jungkook continues to recommend many more things to ARMYs.

