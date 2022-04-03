5 BTS songs to listen to when feeling blue

BTS has a song for every mood. Every single emotion one can think of will have a BTS song for it. Happy? Sad? Cannot choose where to go for a vacation? There is a BTS song for them all. They are artists for all ages and of every genre, transcending every boundary possible in the music industry. That is how versatile their discography is.

Not just as a group, but their solo songs are also equally commendable, showcasing a vast range. This is perhaps why the group has achieved legendary status in today’s age. They were born to be global superstars whom people looked up to, whose music people will remember for times to come and after.

BTS songs for when one is in their feels

1) Answer: Love Myself

The song was part of the last album of their Love Yourself trilogy series, Love Yourself: Answer. The song is called Answer: Love Myself because it is the act of loving ourselves, which is the key to happiness. One needs to accept who we are, present, future, and past.

Even the scars of our mistakes make up a beautiful constellation, as the song's lyrics so rightly state. Accepting oneself for who we are is the answer we have been searching for throughout this trilogy.

2) Forever Rain

This is a solo track from RM’s playlist or his second mixtape called MONO. MONO is a playlist because all the songs revolve around a particular mood. They are meant to be hthey appeare order it appears on the tracklist. It is one of the best albums to listen to when feeling down and trodden.

Forever Rain talks about the changes one experiences in life and the feeling of loneliness, where the sound of raindrops on your window is the only source of compassion when you’re crying all alone. The song is both an expression of what one feels when alone and a comforting hand.

3) People

People is a track from SUGA's second mixtape D-2, released under the name AGUST D. The song is about comfort and finding hope. People change, nothing is constant, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing.

It talks about taking every moment of life as an ephemeral thing that will pass by and not cling to it forever since nothing lasts forever. SUGA had mentioned that the lyrics of the song talk about how everyone is different, and so are their experiences of the same thing. It is all about perspective and accepting change as a part of life.

"What’s ordinary to others is special to me, what’s special to others is ordinary to me."

4) P.O.P (Piece of Peace) Pt. 1

The song was part of J-Hope's first mixtape called Hope World. It is an incredibly hard-hitting song as it deals with self-reflection and introspection. Every individual on earth is a piece of peace who can lead to a harmonious world when combined. That is the gist of the song.

Every individual is unique, loved, and special, and we must all come together to make the world a better place to live in. The song talks about finding ourselves no matter how long it takes and not being too harsh on ourselves when we are stuck in a difficult time, or we make mistakes.

5) Abyss

Jin released the song on his birthday to show a different side to ARMYs. Jin has attempted to establish a positive side of himself to his fans as a member of BTS, to not burden them with any of his troubles. But, this song is him cut open, raw, and vulnerable for everyone to see.

He showed his fans his genuine emotions through his music that even he, too, has bad days. The song helped many fans by providing them comfort, as they could relate to his feelings. We all deal with self-doubt and burnout at one point, and to have someone normalize it takes off a lot of the pressure of constantly being productive.

BTS has given us gems of songs when it comes to understanding our emotions. The majority of their songs deal with the true emotions and feelings expressed in music. The relatability factor of BTS' songs is one of the reasons why they're so hugely popular. Everyone can see a part of themselves in these songs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar