BTS’ military exemption update: Chief of incoming presidential transition committee reportedly visiting HYBE

The highly-sensitive issue of BTS’ military exemption has become the talk of town yet again. Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported on April 1 that Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the transition team of the presidential elect, was visiting HYBE Corporation to discuss the septet’s military exemption.

On April 1, Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo, in an exclusive article reported that Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the presidential elect transition committee along with his team, was scheduled to visit HYBE Corporation on April 2. While the visit itself isn’t an issue, they added that the team was personally visiting the headquarters to discuss BTS’ military exemption.

Both HYBE and the transition team quickly denied the reports. On a phone call with Korean news outlet YTN, a representative from the transition committee confirmed that the team decided to visit HYBE directly. They also revealed that the discussion was about the Korean entertainment industry, especially K-pop.

The representative strictly added that the discussion of military exemptions is not a matter that the transition team can consider. Moreover, HYBE’s representatives stated that the military exemption shouldn’t be brought up without any reason. They reiterated that the members themselves had expressed their intention to enlist multiple times.

The military exemption for the K-pop megastars remains a highly-sensitive topic in South Korea. For the time being, only Olympic-level athletes and globally-renowned artists such as ballet performers, painters, and others are exempt from conscription.

However, some believe that the group's unparalleled explosive success, which led to South Korea’s increased GDP, the spread of the Hallyu Wave across the world, numerous historical achievements, and more, are reasons enough to exempt them.

Considering that the matter is of grave concern, the Korean National Assembly failed to reach a verdict for the amendment of the act last year in November, citing “careful review.”

Meanwhile, the government has increased the maximum age limit for K-pop stars to enlist from 28 to 30 years old in 2021. The decision arrived months before the group’s eldest, Jin, was about to turn 28 years old. There were even reports of all BTS members putting in official requests to delay their conscription until they turned 30.

