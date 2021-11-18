What will happen to BTS in 2027? Theories about disbandment, contract, & more explored

K-pop boy band BTS, which swept the world in 2017 and continues to do so, might have to take a break some time. With the oldest member Jin closing in on his 30 and conscription, millions of fans worldwide wonder what the group will be like six years down the line.

BTS broke the seven-year K-pop curse after debuting in 2013, albeit with extreme hardships. The group renewed its contract for another seven years in 2018. With the renewal, BTS’s contract will continue until 2027, post which lies a road of uncertainty.

BTS after 2027: Contract renewal, solo activities, or disbandment? Fans’ voice theories about the group's future

A seven-member boy group from Seoul, South Korea, rose from the ashes to become, unarguably, the biggest K-pop group ever. BTS keeps growing, attracting new fans and sweeping off major charts and awards every single day.

But with Jin’s enlistment near, and the (mostly unspeakable) fear of the group disbanding, questions about the group's potential future continue to pop up.

Take a look at some of the theories fans have of what the future might hold for K-pop supergroup, BTS.

1. Contract renewal

A seven-year curse in K-pop refers to groups deciding whether to continue on their path or disband. The disbandment may be because of various factors - starting a family, going solo, hard work not equal to the result, and more.

Multiple artists, before BTS, have been active for more than 14 years, and many will continue to do so after it.

Surviving the first seven-year curse is extremely lucky, but fanfare usually goes downhill afterwards. Though that might not be the case with BTS, whose fandom keeps reaching a new peak every other day.

With the first renewal, the group achieved feats no one would have imagined - collaborations with the biggest Western artists and nominations, in the coveted yet notorious, Grammys.

The eldest, Jin, confessed at MAMA 2018 that the group was close to disbanding due to mental hardships. However, the members continued working together and reached heights no K-pop artist or group has ever done before.

Six years is a long time, hence, there is a possibility that the members might or might not renew their contract to focus on living a life that's more peaceful.

2. Family and age

By 2027, the youngest member, Jungkook, would be 30 years old (in international age). The other members would very well be in their early 30s. After 14+ years of fast-paced, 24x7 in front of the camera, fans wonder if BTS members would ever think about settling down with their relationships or raising a family.

Fortunately, the pathway to idols having children, or marrying, is being forged in a more positive light, and the future groups may not face too much flak about it.

3. Military enlistment

Fans have theorized BTS’ renewed contract takes into account their conscription time too. In December 2019, South Korea’s parliament passed a law increasing the age limit to 30 years old for K-pop artists.

In June 2021, Yoon Sang Hyun, a National Assembly Member, proposed an amendment in the law asking exemptment for individuals who have shown exemplary service and have contributed significantly to the country.

The law is even called the ‘BTS Military Service Exemption Act’ by multiple media outlets. However, BTS members have always expressed their desire to serve the country.

Enlistment is the tricky part. There are multiple options for BTS to enlist while keeping the ball rolling. The members might enlist in units, so that other members can continue releasing music. They might also enlist together, putting the group on a nearly two-year hiatus.

The whole group being silent might mean the loss of some fans too.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Whether BTS chooses to continue working as a group or embark on solo activities after 2027, its level of success will be hard to achieve.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan