TIME Magazine crowns BTS as "The Princes of Global Pop," sends fans into a frenzy

The K-pop global phenomenon BTS is making history worldwide. The K-pop boy group was crowned as the "Princes of Global Pop" by the American news magazine, TIME Magazine. The group has featured in the magazine several times before, but the latest issue has made ARMYs worldwide leap with joy.

emily⁷ 🧹 @DlS_3ASE bts the princes of global pop. read it. digest it. memorise it. bts the princes of global pop. read it. digest it. memorise it. https://t.co/Rj2bFuHstX

Since their inception, the world-famous K-pop boy group has shown unprecedented talent and skills. In an article published by TIME Magazine, Bang Si-hyuk, chairperson of BIGHIT MUSIC, also stated that the group has been an ace in the industry for a long time.

BTS continues to upgrade the global music landscape

BTS is arguably the biggest K-pop boy and pop group in today’s times. With their global brand power and influence, they always bring something new and perform well in various fields like being global ambassadors for different brands, teaming up with food chains, video games, and more.

It was only a matter of time before American magazine TIME acknowledged their impact once again. The entrepreneurial magazine, which invites different moguls from around the world, sent an invite to BTS to grace the magazine's cover along with their record label founder Hitman Bang, aka Bang Si-hyuk.

The group was first featured in the magazine back in 2018, followed by their cover in 2020. This year, the K-pop boy group teamed up for the third time with the magazine. The article also features Hitman Bang, the group’s mentor and CEO of HYBE for April 2022.

Originally known as BIGHIT, HYBE went from a small-scale K-pop label to a multinational corporation. It comes as no surprise that TIME also chose and included HYBE as one of the "100 Most Influential Companies" for their April issue for the second time.

The TIME magazine article discusses the success and multiple accolades of the K-pop group. It gives an in-depth analysis of the group’s achievement from sold-out concerts, hit single tracks like Butter and Dynamite, and how their musical influences console and heal people.

TIMES stated:

“For BTS, that meant ignoring the limitations placed on earlier K-pop groups and establishing themselves as the princes of global pop.”

The CEO of BIGHIT MUSIC, Bang Si-hyuk, proudly agreed and thanked the members for their constant determination, dedication, and passion. He stated:

“BTS has been the king of the K-pop scene for a very long time.”

ARMYs cheer on the K-pop boy group

The group’s latest feature in the international magazine has created ripples on the internet. Fans are beyond excited and proud of the members for their hard work and talent. They took to various social media accounts and shared clippings of the articles while cheering them on.

moona⁷ @moonchildmoona ‍ @PopBase kings of kpop, princes of global pop, reinventing the music business, single handedly built one of the most influential companies in the world from nothing. no one's on their level. living legends @PopBase kings of kpop, princes of global pop, reinventing the music business, single handedly built one of the most influential companies in the world from nothing. no one's on their level. living legends 😮‍💨 https://t.co/03SW0K7325

Ccyellow @Ccyellow7 🛐



BTS PRINCES OF GLOBAL POP

BTS LEGENDS

BTS PAVED THE WAY @PopBase DeservedBTS PRINCES OF GLOBAL POPBTS LEGENDSBTS PAVED THE WAY @PopBase Deserved 😌🛐BTS PRINCES OF GLOBAL POPBTS LEGENDSBTS PAVED THE WAY

Meanwhile, the K-pop boy group has reached the US and is gearing up to perform at the 64th GRAMMY Awards 2022, which will take place on April 3. Their hitmaker Butter has been nominated for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance."

As the boy group has also hit the town for the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, the city has transformed into a two-week celebration of the band. Multiple pop-up stores, BTS-themed merchandise, photo exhibits, and more have been created for the much-awaited event.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha