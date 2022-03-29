BTS Piano Sheet Music: Release date, where to buy, price and all you need to know

BTS has added official Piano Sheet Music to their ever-increasing list of merchandise.

The official BANGTANTV YouTube channel released a teaser video of BTS Piano Sheet Music on March 28, 2022 KST. The septet will be releasing sheet music for their hits Permission to Dance, Butter, Dynamite and Life Goes On.

BTS Piano Music Sheet can be purchased as either a package or singular sheet

The trailer for the piano sheet music begins with a woman playing the group's Permission to Dance with the help of sheet music. For the uninitiated, sheet music is a handwritten or printed notation that instructs musicians on how to perform a piece of music.

Fans will be able to buy up to 10 packages per account. There is also a limit of the type of sheets they can buy, they can purchase up to 3 Sheet Musics each (3 Dynamite, 3 Life Goes On, 3 Butter, and 3 Permission to Dance = 12 total) per account.

Please keep in mind that shipping may be significantly delayed as a result of COVID-19.

Each piano sheet music package will include a special gift. Sheet Music Mini Art Posters will be given to each fan against the purchase of one sheet music package.

The merchandise is currently available for pre-order and can be purchased from the Weverse Global Shop. The piano music sheet package is priced at $22 excluding shipping. The merch will be shipped on April 29.

There is a special provision to Get a QR code that can be used to conduct a survey on Weverse. The QR cards are included in the first edition only. They will not be included in the later editions.

Each package of piano sheet music contains one sheet each of Dynamite, Life Goes On, Butter and Permission to Dance.

More merch by the group

The Life Goes On singers are known for their rare collectibles that get sold out in the blink of an eye. Recently, they have been putting out a wide variety of merchandise ranging from toys like tamagotchi and plushies to footwear and stationery supplies.

The septet recently collaborated with Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai to release a custom Tamagotchi. They will also be getting a customized LEGO set modeled after their hit Dynamite. The LEGO kit design is currently underway and will be released sometime later in the year.

