 BTS x TinyTAN Tamagotchi: Where to buy, pre order, price, and all about the Bandai collab 

Tamagotchi is the latest to join the list of BTS collaborative merch products. The gadget will be released in collaboration with the Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai.

ARMYs will soon be able to take care of their favorite members on brand-new Tamagotchi gadgets, which will be available later this year.

Each version of the Tamagotchi will cost 2,530 yen, which is about 22 USD. The Tamagotchis will be released on September 17th, 2022 and pre-orders for the device are currently underway. The device will be available for sale on BTS Japan's official online store.

Bandai released a video teaser introducing the upcoming BTS Tamagotchi

Bandai revealed its upcoming range of TinyTAN Tamagotchi devices earlier this week, a brand-new version of its iconic early-2000s handheld game, made in conjunction with the boy band.

The Japanese toy manufacturer released a teaser video featuring the upcoming product. The video features pixelated replicas of each member. The gameplay is going to be similar to that of the classic Tamagotchi games, in which players must play with their handheld pets and feed them their favorite foods.

Players will be able to take care of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in the upcoming Tamagotchi. The game will be made available in two different versions, Red and Purple. The design of the Red Tamagotchi is inspired by the group’s hit Mic Drop, while the purple Tamagotchi is based on Magic Shop.

Additionally, fans can play two additional games on their device as well. They can also take their chosen member for dancing or to the sauna. Customisation for hairstyles and clothing will also be available on TinyTan Tamagotchi.

Earlier in 2020, Line Friends released a BT21 themed Tamagotchi. Tamagotchi was based off the BT21 series and designed by the members.

More BTS merch to be released in 2022

The septet is also going to be releasing a bunch of other merch soon. The LEGO Ideas review board has chosen a fan-designed set inspired by the band and their Grammy-nominated song. The boy band-inspired LEGO Kit was created by Josh Bretz and Jacob Smith. The LEGO kit design is currently underway and more details will be released soon.

The band will also be coming out with a deco kit. The Deco Kit is a stationary kit that allows users to create DIY scrapbooks. The septet has also collaborated with PacSun, or Pacific Sunwear of California, a popular young adult fashion brand, and released merch in their offline and online stores starting February 25, 2022.

