Top 5 BTS brand collaborations so far

The all-powerful and heart-throbbing boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) is known for their enthusiastic performances and euphoric music. The band has a fan following of 57.1M on Instagram and more are to come in the near future.

BTS has undoubtedly won the hearts of many and has changed the game within the music industry. From being the first K-Pop band to compete in the Grammys, to becoming diplomats for South Korea, they've done it all. It's not surprising that brands want to collaborate with this gifted boy band. Besides, who wouldn't want to work with a group of talented, optimistic, young gentlemen?

Listed below are some interesting and unique collaborations BTS has done over the years for all those interested in various brands regarding fashion, food, and gaming.

Brands that collaborated with BTS

1) McDonald's

With McDonald's, the group created their very own "BTS meal" which caters to all age groups. It incorporates a box of fries and chicken mcnuggets, alongside a chilled drink and two dipping sauces: Sweet chili sauce and Cajun. Talk about a wholesome, mouth-watering, satisfactory meal. The promo also has the group's trending single Butter to add a bit of groovyness.

2) Tamagotchi

BTS joined hands with Tamagotchi (meaning - egg watch) , a hand-held digital pet, which was created in Japan in 1996 by Akihiro Yokoi and Aki Maita of Bandai. It has become one of the fastest toy fads. BT21 Tamagotchi went on pre-sale for a limited period on August 25, 2021 and is enjoyed by all ages worldwide.

3) Samsung

This technological advancement sure seems exciting. The Samsung Z Flip3 folds into your pocket and slips into your skinniest jeans, it is a 5G smartphone which can be flipped open into a full-screen. Samsung has over the years reimagined creating its signature sound; it has collaborated with various music artists, and BTS is one of them. BTS can be seen dancing and singing in Samsung's new mobile ad with their hit single Butter.

4) The Creme Shop

Korean beauty brand The Creme Shop has teamed up with BTS to launch their exclusive, limited edition - BT21 Collection. The collection features various beauty accessories and products with the artist's individual BT21 characters on them, making the product the cutest K-beauty kit.

5) Louis Vuitton

Boy band BTS have become global brand ambassadors for fashion house Louis Vuitton. The multi-billion fashion brand was thrilled to have the members on-board. Louis Vuitton's men's artistic director, Virgil Abloh, said:

"I am glad for Louis Vuitton today. I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership , which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contempprary culture. I can't wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on".

BTS members were thrilled and excited and replied to the same:

"Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh".

BTS has certainly had plenty of awesome collaborations, and they are sure to have many more in the years to come.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider