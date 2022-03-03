BTS Jungkook graduates from Global Cyber University with a Presidential award

BTS Jungkook is officially a college graduate. His alma mater, Global Cyber University, released a video congratulating the Stay Alive singer for being awarded the President’s Award.

The President's award is the highest honor bestowed on a graduate. The singer conveyed his award acceptance through a video as he could not attend the ceremony. Jungkook graduated from Global Cyber University with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment.

Jungkook's video acceptance congratulates his peers for graduating

In the video, he talked about graduating as a beginning and an end. He expressed his gratitude to the president, professors, faculty, and peers. He also added,

“I think that learning something is something that is always fun, cool, and exciting and I hope that we all don’t miss/lose this moment and move forward as diligently as we do now for our dreams and goals”

"Congratulations Jungkook" is currently trending on Twitter, with over 800,000 tweets filled with his fans sending in their congratulatory messages. Amongst the trends, many can't help but be nostalgic about how far their golden maknae has come. One user posted an old throwback photo of the singer at his high school graduation with the members.

MAYCEE ⁷ 🐟🏔️ @seokjinmylabsss 8 years ago today his hyungs sending him to high school and now jeon jungkook graduated in cyber university and recieved president's award congratulations jungkook so proud of you @BTS_twt 8 years ago today his hyungs sending him to high school and now jeon jungkook graduated in cyber university and recieved president's award congratulations jungkook so proud of you @BTS_twt 💜🎉 https://t.co/1crG7J0LhK

The ARMYs are incredibly proud of how hard the artist seems to be working. One fan commented on balancing his education and career even with a busy schedule. They added that this shows how hard he works even with his hectic professional schedule.

`micky•°~|| FIRST AU 📌 @pjmxrry YOU'RE DOING GREAT JUNGKOOK

#JUNGKOOK

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK



(pc:-not mine) we literally saw jungkook's middle school, high school, university graduation and now the graduation from Cyber university, who's doing great like our golden maknae 🤧YOU'RE DOING GREAT JUNGKOOKCONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK(pc:-not mine) we literally saw jungkook's middle school, high school, university graduation and now the graduation from Cyber university, who's doing great like our golden maknae 🤧💕🌼YOU'RE DOING GREAT JUNGKOOK#JUNGKOOKCONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK 💝💝(pc:-not mine) https://t.co/ezeWMi8Ybl

Bangtan Ki Desi Girl ⁷ HOBI DAY 😍😘💜 @RituKookie 🥰



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK He graduated from the global cyber university and received the president's award. He always want to make more Beautiful music for Army. I'm so proud you JungkookCONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK He graduated from the global cyber university and received the president's award. He always want to make more Beautiful music for Army. I'm so proud you Jungkook 😘🥰CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK https://t.co/WSJbityCf0

Ⓢⓐⓝ ♡ JungkooKey 🐰🔑 @LetsGetShook_SK Congratulations #Jungkook 🥳 every single day as your fan, you have proven to me that there is good beyond good in this world. You make me happy & proud of being who I am. So much of the good in myself is bcuz of you. Thank you for always inspiring me. Always proud of you Congratulations #Jungkook 🥳 every single day as your fan, you have proven to me that there is good beyond good in this world. You make me happy & proud of being who I am. So much of the good in myself is bcuz of you. Thank you for always inspiring me. Always proud of you 💖💜💖 https://t.co/X8Bq2n3uDK

Fans are also trending congratulatory messages in their languages.

K a y⁷ #StayAlive 5.6M @JayKayOST So many keyowrds are trending as well as Jungkook at #1 and Congratulations Jungkook at #10 Worldwide. So many keyowrds are trending as well as Jungkook at #1 and Congratulations Jungkook at #10 Worldwide. https://t.co/zcQ9vWYYNg

The Euphoria singer is not the first BTS member to graduate from Global Cyber University. Six out of the seven are GCU graduates. RM, Jimin, Suga, V, and J-Hope are also GCU alumni with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment.

Jin, the eldest member, is the only member of the group who did not attend GCU. He earned his bachelor's degree in art and acting from Konkuk University in 2017.

GCU is one of Korea's newest innovative and modern universities. GCU is noted for cultivating creative individuals, communicating with the rest of the world, and assisting each student in reaching their full potential as one of Korea's most affordable institutions.

