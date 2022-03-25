BTS collaboration with Free Fire MAX brings exclusive outfits, events, and more

From popular video game series to celebrities, Free Fire MAX is famous for its collaborations. The latest one is with the K-pop boy band, BTS. The collaboration was announced in February 2022, and players have been eagerly waiting for it.

To celebrate the BTS collaboration, the battle royale game has introduced a wide range of events. One of the most exciting events allows them to claim seven outfit bundles by exchanging BTS crystals.

Free Fire MAX: BTS collaboration

Gen FF calendar in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The events revolving around the BTS collaboration will commence today, 25 March 2022, and will conclude on 16 April 2022. The event calendar is given below:

Gen FF (from 25 March to 16 April)

BTS Exchange: Use BTS Jewel to Redeem Costume (from 25 March to 16 April)

Neon Stick Exchange 1 (from 25 March to 16 April)

Neon Stick Exchange 2 (from 2 April to 16 April)

Aftermatch Drop in CS and Lone Wolf Mode (from 25 March to 16 April)

Map Drop in Battle Royale (from 25 March to 16 April)

Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 (9 April)

Warm Up Mission (from 28 March to 3 April)

Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin (from 1 April to 10 April)

BTS Week Mission (from 4 April to 15 April)

Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car (from 4 April to 15 April)

Booyah Challenge (from 8 April to 15 April)

Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard (9 April)

Weekend Playtime (from 9 April to 10 April)

Pop Sway (from 2 April to 15 April)

Out of the above events, only two events have commenced. They are as follows:

Neon Stick Exchange 1

In this event, players must collect Neon Stick tokens strewn around the battle royale maps. They also have the option to redeem it after Clash Squad and Lone Wolf matches. Players can then use these to redeem an exciting range of rewards.

Players can exchange Neon Stick tokens for winning prizes (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX event will come to a close on 17 April 2022. The list of rewards and the number of Neon Stick tokens required to redeem them are given below:

Gen FF lobby music – 20 Neon Sticks

Purple Dazzle T-shirt – 20 Neon Sticks

Dashing Illusions Pin – 10 Neon Sticks

Violet Haze – 10 Neon Sticks

Raise your hands! – 10 Neon Sticks

Diamond Royale Voucher – 10 Neon Sticks

Weapon Royale Voucher – 10 Neon Sticks

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 1 Neon Stick

BTS Outfit Bundles

The seven different outfits (Image via Garena)

There are seven separate bundles that players can claim in Free Fire MAX. However, they must have seven BTS Crystals to redeem the seven outfits. Each BTS Crystal is worth 2000 diamonds. Players can either purchase it or redeem the crystals.

They have the option to redeem the crystals using Neon Stick tokens from 2 April 2022 onwards. Details for obtaining BTS Crystals for free will be disclosed by Free Fire MAX later.

