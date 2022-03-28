BTS Jimin to get a forest along the Han river for his birthday

BTS’ Jimins’s fanbase is organizing an elaborate celebration for the singer’s 27th birthday.

On March 20th, the fan base JM Sylvania announced that they will be building a forest in the Jamwon Hangang area of the Han River in Seoul to make the Serendipity singer’s birthday special.

To prepare for this one-of-a-kind themed project, the organizers scouted a few locations in search of a suitable location that resonated with them. Ultimately, they settled for the beautiful Jamwon Hangang area along the Han River for the forest's creation.

Jimin's fansites have been organising birthday projects for years

Fansite had installed a bench garden for the singer's 2020 birthday in the Seoul Forest. Fans wished for a renewal of the project, however JM Sylvania stated that it had become increasingly difficult to renew its adoption because the management of the Seoul Forest relocated to the Seoul Green Trust. After careful consideration, it was decided that a Jimin forest would be built.

JM Sylvania held a fundraiser for this project on March 26th, budgeted at 30 million Won (approximately $24,484), and within 1 hour and 41 minutes, Korean fans had raised the full amount. Lucky donors will also receive mini gift boxes from a random draw as part of the project fundraiser.

Earlier birthday projects by fansites

For his 26th birthday in 2021, fans created over 765 projects all over the world, possibly the most of any idol's birthday projects to date. Bangtan India, an Indian BTS fan group, raised over $2000 for a charitable cause ahead of his birthday. The fundraiser was called Project Mi Casa.

All the proceeds were donated to Habitat for Humanity India, a non-profit organization that provides affordable shelter, sanitation and housing facilities for those in need.

Apart from Bangtan India, PARKJIMINBAR, a Chinese fanbase, conducted many high profile events for the singer's birthday. The projects included an exclusive custom airplane, Lie singer themed in-flight cups, and flight tickets with his face printed on them.

The second and third parts both included extensive promotions in 'The Times' and 'The New York Times,' making him the world's first artist to receive such fan support.

