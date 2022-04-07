5 times BTS' V proved he was born to act

BTS' V is not only a talented musician, but also a thespian. He has proven this over and over again throughout his career as a member of BTS. Be it in the pranks he has pulled on other members, or the skits he's recorded for their albums. Even the Run BTS episodes he has filmed for, especially with renowned voice actor Ah Jih-Wan, showcase how splendid his acting skills are.

V exudes charisma when he performs on stage. Any performance requires a certain degree of acting to engage the audience and V has always managed to perfectly capture the essence of every song through his facial expressions and body language.

5 times BTS' V showed us what an amazing actor he is

1) V's single tear

BTS is very serious when it comes to food. The only time one can hear silence in a room with all seven of them is when they're devouring their meal. V even managed to shed a singular tear just to influence J-Hope, a fellow member, into giving V some of his food. J-Hope was very impressed and amused by V's acting skills and ability to cry on demand, a very useful skill in any actor's repertoire.

2) Master of deception

thv ❤︎ @taeteprint So they played this game a lot & were always impressed by taehyung's acting skills thats why they all chose him bcs they believed he could fool the run bts staff & win the game. And he did they won. He didnt even flinch/react when the lie detector said he lied, truly an actor So they played this game a lot & were always impressed by taehyung's acting skills thats why they all chose him bcs they believed he could fool the run bts staff & win the game. And he did they won. He didnt even flinch/react when the lie detector said he lied, truly an actor 👏 https://t.co/FiHGUU1p9v

This Run BTS episode was one of deception and lies, but for the first time the members were united against the show's producers. They had to trick the producers into not being able to guess the two members who did not have the reading material behind those placards.

The members unanimously chose V to be one of the liars as they had faith in his acting ability to lie and successfully decieve the producers. He did manage to do exactly that effortlessly, leaving even the producers in awe of his skills.

3) Hwarang

V played the role of Hansung in the popular K-drama Hwarang. Hansung was a protected child of a noble family who deeply revered his elder brother. V managed to bring out both sides of the character exceptionally well. He aptly showcased the naivety and cuteness of the character while also portraying well the deep feelings the character had suppressed inside of himself.

4) Bon Voyage prank

sarah @tanseok when the members in bon voyage wanted to prank tae and he figured out that something was wrong and outsmarted them

when the members in bon voyage wanted to prank tae and he figured out that something was wrong and outsmarted themhttps://t.co/WaQZTpzcTn

During filming of their travel show Bon Voyage, BTS wanted to prank V by hiding the bag he had supposedly "lost." They would pretend to get angry at him to see hsi reaction.

However, V quickly caught on to a few members' terrible acting and decided to play a prank of his own on them by aggravating the situation further. This shocked a few members but they all soon realized that they had been bested in their own prank.

5) The Grammys skit

BTS put on a spectacular performance of their smash-hit song Butter at the 64th Grammy Awards. The performance started with a small skit where all the members put on their thespian masks.

V pretended to be engrossed in a conversation with Olivia Rodrigo, something which was done on the spot and was not planned before hand. He later declared on Weverse how nervous he was but he still powered through and didn't let that nervousness appear on his face. A true actor through and through.

V is a spectacular actor who randomly breaks into skits with his fellow members for fun. Due to his busy schedule, taking on any acting roles at the moment might not be possible for him, but one does look forward to his future acting endeavors.

