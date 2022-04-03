Top 5 unforgiving Run BTS betrayals

BTS are as competitive as they are friendly and Run BTS filming brings out the worst in them. Their sole focus is to win by whatever means possible and go to extreme lengths to succeed in this goal. They take their games very seriously and the prizes even more so.

This has led to them betraying each other quite often throughout the gameplay. Some even resort to cheating tactics to gain a few extra points. Nothing is off the table, and this is exactly why when they're competing against each other, BTS behaves like their life is on the line.

Some instances of BTS members betraying each other

1) BTS thriving on lies and deceit

zey⁷ @kkukdaze

The betrayal in this run bts episode is astronomical The way Jin acted all surprise whenever the staff announce how much card the member got knowing he got more.

During episodes 79-80, the members had to run around an empty mall collecting cards to earn points. The winner received a huge cash prize, which they were all eyeing. All the members spied on one another throughout the episode, gauging who had the most points.

Lies and deceits were constantly employed by everyone. They all believed themselves to be the winner, but as the scores started getting revealed, they were all in for a shock. Nobody could believe that Jin, who appeared calm throughout the entire episode, not uttering a word, would take the cake. It was the ultimate betrayal.

2) Mastermind Jin

Episode 118 was innocent enough that all the members had to take pictures of themselves fulfilling certain keywords they received. The one with the most number of successful pictures would win. Everything seemed to be going fine until episode 119.

It was revealed that Jin was a spy. To win, he had to spoil the pictures of all the other members by appearing in it. Sadly for Jungkook, this turned out to be a nightmare as Jin was in all of his pictures. The maknae could not believe it and even started hitting his cardboard board against the chair. Everyone found it extremely hilarious.

3) J-Hope's blind trust

meow⁷ | gws jin :(( @yoongisgaycat

jin just pushing hobi off the building during vr

Jin is always at the crime scene when a betrayal happens. In episode 82 of Run BTS, the members tried out various VR games. One of them was the classic cake slice game. People enjoy VR games due to their hyper-realistic nature.

J-Hope had to grab two slices of cake from a high-altitude spot in the game. Scared of heights, he was already inching towards the cake at the slowest speed. To make matters worse, the members decided to prank him by pushing him, making him fall from great heights in the VR game. Jin dealt the final blow and all we could hear after that were J-Hope's screams.

4) Trouble in paradise

Episode 88 made us witness the most brutal betrayal between two soulmates. Each member had to hide from their tagger in this episode to leave the sheet of paper attached to their back completely clean. The one with the cleanest paper would win at the end of the game.

The episode consisted of members screaming and lying down on the floor to protect their backs from being exposed, but sadly for Jimin, his trust in his soulmate was too high.

Jimin's back was completely exposed to V, allowing him to attach as many stickers as possible to Jimin's paper, making V win the game but lose out on the friendship, at least for the night.

5) Unwanted appearances

BTS in Toronto gave us three hilarious episodes, but the funniest scene had to be when they were deciding room arrangements. There was plenty of rooms and the members could all have slept comfortably, but they love taking risks. This ended with them playing rock-paper-scissors to decide how they would choose their rooms.

Whichever room a member chooses, they have to sleep there, regardless of how many people choose that room. There was a possibility of all seven ending up in one room instead of the ideal 2-2-3 situation.

The rap and vocal lines ended up in two separate rooms. V was one of the last ones to choose a room and upon seeing two beds and only Jimin, he thought he had made a good choice. The victory was short-lived when he spotted Jin behind the door and Jungkook climbing out from under the bed.

Despite their competitive spirit, they always manage to have fun with it. They're all aware that it's just fun and games and due to their sportsman spirit, their friendship has lasted for so long. Their dynamics off-stage is something ARMYs enjoy watching immensely.

