BTS' Jungkook's Instagram story Q&A part 2

Soon after landing in Las Vegas, BTS' Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19. This meant that at least his next five days were to be spent in self isolation as per CDC guidelines. Alone and away from his other BTS members, he resorted to spending time with ARMYs on Instagram.

Two days in a row, Jungkook came onto Instagram to interact with ARMYs via the Q&A feature on Instagram. He made things interesting by playing games with ARMYs with the help of this feature, answering their questions, and even adding a few of their suggestions to his list of K-dramas to watch.

What did BTS' Jungkook do in his Q&A?

1) Balance Game

Jungkook decided to play the balance game with ARMYs, which is basically another name for 'this or that'. ARMYs posed two equally enticing options in front of him and he had to choose one. The exercise helped fans understand more about Jungkook's psyche and how much his tastes have changed since before. He also answered some hilarious questions, such as choosing five-year-old fellow BTS member V when given the choice between five year old and 70 year old V.

2) Netflix recommendations

Jungkook asked ARMYs for Netflix recommendations to help pass time in self-isolation. However, as it turns out, the Golden Maknae is an overachiever even when it comes to watching shows. He has seen practically almost every show that was suggested to him, cutely replying to each suggestion letting ARMYs know that he had seen it already. The few that he had not seen, he made it a point to note it down and watch them later. He even added in some witty replies.

3) Planned alternative career options

ARMYs are confident that Jungkook will be good at anything he does. They suggested to him that he should try acting and fencing. Jungkook, being the adorable person he is, indulged ARMYs by jokingly asking K-drama directors to hire him and bragged about being confident that he would be good at fencing if he ever tried it.

He could also get a job as a professional tongue-twister master, seeing as how proud he was of himself when he did one perfectly on his Instagram story.

4) Flirt with ARMYs

Jungkook also made sure to also sneak in enough charming replies to make ARMY’s hearts flutter. Upon being teased by an ARMY who was devouring a bowl of ramen, Jungkook feigned jealousy and asked the ARMY to disclose their location so that he too could go and enjoy the ramen. He even serenaded his fans with his beautiful voice by singing the K-drama Goblin's OST.

He never fails to appreciate his fans and always makes sure to let them know that he misses them no matter where he is or what he is doing.

5) Perform dramatic narrations

He soon started having fun with the questions by doing a dramatic narration of the questions he was receiving, including the replies he was giving out. He added an intense background score to match the narrations. The funniest of the replies sounded serious with the way he was reading them out. This left ARMYs in splits.

He even made it a point to let ARMYs know that he still does not like reading books, but if ARMYs insist he would give it a try, ending his reply with a pun on the Korean word for book which sounds similar to the English word check.

BTS is currently in Las Vegas, with J-Hope hoping to fly soon, to attend the 64th Grammy Awards and perform four sold-out nights at Allegient Stadium for their PTD concert. BTS will also perform on the Grammy stage, which is expected to be one of the biggest stages of the night.

Edited by Gunjan