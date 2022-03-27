BTS 'Visual King' V's top 5 performances that left ARMYs speechless

BTS' V has always been touted as the king of performances and visuals. In an impressive feat, he recently became the only idol to have 18 fancams with over 10 million views each. With a strong grasp over facial expressions to suit the mood of the song, V attracts a viewer's attention the moment he steps on stage, despite other members being on stage.

Often called a "born idol," V has a deeply powerful voice that can touch high notes when needed (as in Stigma performances during the Wings tour). His voice stands out in BTS’ songs, especially when his pitch goes lower than it is.

5 times BTS visual V's performances left fans amazed

V's distinctive facial features, including one monolid and one double eyelid, are one of the charming points of the idol. His growl, boxy smile, or even an eyebrow raise ensure that his performance stays on a fan’s mind long after it is over. Here are 5 times that BTS' V left fans spellbound with his expressions and dancing during performances.

1) DNA at Show Champion

With the first few lines of the pop track, DNA, V cements his visual, main vocal, and performer position. Silver-grey hair serving as a highlight, V's controlled dance moves punctuated by the quick transformation of his facial expression make it difficult for anyone to peel their eyes away from him.

In an iconic move, he raises an eyebrow signifying the end of his first verse, leaving fans enthralled. No wonder that for the majority of ARMYs, V shines his brightest in the DNA era.

2) Singularity at the Seoul during BTS World Tour Love Yourself

V's charms became indisputable during his solo performances - especially the Singularity stage in Seoul during the Love Yourself tour. The sultry track is complemented by equally scintillating choreography that V executes with undeniable magnetism.

The audience was hooked from the first glimpse of V on the suspended mattress. He gives a titillating smirk while pulling the white mask off his face, singing about the loss of self during a relationship. Singularity showed V in all his tantalizing stage presence, unwilling to let the audience's attention waver.

3) Dimple and Pied Piper at BTS 5th Muster: Magic Shop in Seoul

Taken from 2019's BTS Muster in Seoul, both Dimple and Pied Piper perfectly embody V's performance skills: harmonious ad-libs, effortless dancing, and a sharp look straight into the soul through the camera lens.

In Dimple, V slides his hand down his thigh as part of the choreography, while subtly slipping his tongue out, which is not a part of the choreography. Fitting right into the song’s vibe and adapting his dance to it is a skill V has mastered.

V's lines in Pied Piper show off his impossibly deep voice, while he simply grooves to the music. One of the highlights of the song is when V looks into Jin's eyes and sings the chorus, leaving fans mesmerized.

4) Jump showcase

Some might argue that V's stage presence is better in later performances of Jump. However, his youthful radiance paired with his gravelly voice provides a contrast that catches first-time viewers unaware.

The expressions are subtler than the previously mentioned songs too, but V still pulls attention towards himself. He does so by singing the iconic verse, "Nuga nareul magado, Naui gal gireul gandago, Insaeng han bangirago, Let go," in a raspy voice. The verse has now become synonymous with V and his powerful stage presence.

5) Boy In Luv at the MAP OF THE SOUL: ONE Concert

From the moment Boy in Luv begins with V singing the first line, one is drawn into watching him intently. Boy in Luv's performance stage is among the few gems where V unleashes his ever-powerful facial charms. He sings all but growls the second chorus, and his face changes with every beat, never seeming excessive.

Boy in Luv’s stage performances have aged like fine wine. The more BTS performs it, the better it gets. V, in particular, has polished his facial expressions and dancing skills to the point where it looks effortless.

If this performance were performed in pre-pandemic times in front of a live audience, it would have undoubtedly invited loud cheers from the audience.

V is someone who adores jazz, appreciates good art, and takes inspiration from it. He recently posted a video of himself playing the trumpet on Instagram and has been in talks with jazz legend Jon Batiste.

On Weverse, V has mentioned that he plans to release his mixtape this year. As someone whose duality of facial expressions on and off-stage is memorable, the mixtape will be a space for him to experiment with his musical expressions as well.

With BTS slated to perform at the Grammys soon, we can expect another legendary performance where V leaves ARMY dumbfounded due to his visuals again.

