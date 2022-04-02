5 BTS controversies: Sajaegi, plagiarism, and more

BTS is currently a worldwide sensation and a household name. They have not only grown artistically, having achieved legendary status, but have also helped raise their company from bankruptcy to profitability. They have done extremely well for themselves, coming from nothing to creating an empire.

This fame and success, however, does come at a cost. With an increase in the numbers of their fans, haters have risen too. Not many like to see others succeed, and this has resulted in them finding themselves embroiled in unnecessary controversies, mostly proven to be false.

5 BTS controversies that are not that well-known

1) The big package

celia⁷ @teartaylor the fact that this is seokjin's only controversy makes me extremely happy you don't understand the fact that this is seokjin's only controversy makes me extremely happy you don't understand https://t.co/ScJjx3taL3

Jin used to run a recipe blogpost where he would upload pictures and recipes for the food he cooked at the BTS dorm. One such picture caused an uproar in 2014 when hawk-eyed people found a box of con*om lying on the floor in the picture. BigHit Music later accepted that it was con*oms and was part of a big package that some ARMYs had sent to BTS, back when they were accepting gifts from fans. Despite the controversy initially having negative responses, it has now become a funny joke in the fandom.

2) False sajaegi accusations

bbynitemare⁷ @lovemyevrythng @uvuIas since this getting attention, here's case termination of bighit denying the sajaegi. after bts change their concept in hyyh pt.1, they got their 1st win with INU. bts accused with sajaegi since 'no way they defeat big3🥴' despite bts ranked 6th on national album sales on 2014 @uvuIas since this getting attention, here's case termination of bighit denying the sajaegi. after bts change their concept in hyyh pt.1, they got their 1st win with INU. bts accused with sajaegi since 'no way they defeat big3🥴' despite bts ranked 6th on national album sales on 2014 https://t.co/OoKsalswyx

BTS was falsely accused of chart manipulation by fans of other groups when the group started its rise to fame. Most people couldn't believe how a rookie group was outselling their well-established idols, such as Big Bang. BTS performed well in both physical sales and digital charts in Korea. However, they were still dragged to court for it, an incident that proved to be traumatic for the then kids. The court ruled in favor of the boys as it was certain that a small company like BigHit Music, which back in 2015 was almost bankrupt, did not have the funds or industry resources to manipulate anything.

3) Death threats

qae @jwoovmin DEATH THREATS TO RM MIGHT END TO CANCELING THE SHOW SO PLEASE STOP ALREADY http://t.co/YtQpTNUkwi DEATH THREATS TO RM MIGHT END TO CANCELING THE SHOW SO PLEASE STOP ALREADY http://t.co/YtQpTNUkwi

The septet has always been popular even for a rookie group, performing well domestically and internationally. They have an ever-growing fanbase. Despite all this success, there will always be people who will dislike them just for the sake of it. During their 2015 The Red Bullet tour in North America, death threats were made towards RM. Things became very serious very quickly and BigHit Music had to scrap the entire tour to protect the leader of the group. Similar threats were also made towards Jimin during the group's 2018 during their Wings tour. Security was tighetened for the same reason.

4) Jungkook 'endorsing' his brother's clothing brand

_chim_ chim...🐥🐥 @_bang_tan_girl

Jungkook can't wear his brother's company clothes, he never force nobody to wear that clothes then why some ppls doing thisssss



PLS PROTECT JK AND ALL OTHER MEMBERS FROM THIS KIND OF PERSONS



#ProtectJungkook Pls give some privacy to all membersJungkook can't wear his brother's company clothes, he never force nobody to wear that clothes then why some ppls doing thisssssPLS PROTECT JK AND ALL OTHER MEMBERS FROM THIS KIND OF PERSONS Pls give some privacy to all members 😢Jungkook can't wear his brother's company clothes, he never force nobody to wear that clothes then why some ppls doing thisssss 😡PLS PROTECT JK AND ALL OTHER MEMBERS FROM THIS KIND OF PERSONS #ProtectJungkook https://t.co/utnC5Hyg2F

Jungkook uploaded a selfie of himself showing a heart to ARMYs. It was later revealed that a netizen filed a claim against him with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) for under-the-table advertising. It just so happened that the shirt he was wearing in the picture was from his brother's clothing brand. The matter was dismissed by the FTC as it did not fall under any illegal activity. Many Korean citizens pointed out how everything Jungkook wears gets sold out and he is free to wear whatever he wants. Some even ridiculed the claim, stating that the person who filed it probably wanted to see the idol naked.

5) Butter alleged plaigiarism

ً @taelovs_ "The probability of this case leading to plagiarism problem converges to 0% because it is the same person who wrote the two top lines (melodies). Sebastian Garcia, the original songwriter for 'You Got Me Down' is listed in the 'Butter' credit as a composer." "The probability of this case leading to plagiarism problem converges to 0% because it is the same person who wrote the two top lines (melodies). Sebastian Garcia, the original songwriter for 'You Got Me Down' is listed in the 'Butter' credit as a composer." https://t.co/MOpmDYLeYT

The devil works hard but especially harder when it comes to BTS. The global smash-hit summer anthem Butter was not done collecting its flowers when it was hit with a plaigiarism claim by netizens who believed that Butter was a copy of You Got Me Down by Dutch artist Luca De Bonaire. However, this claim was rubbished by BigHit Music stating that the Dutch artist had purchased a similar top line from one of the songwriters of Butter, Sebastien Garcia. Unfortunately for the haters who were hoping to bring Butter and and the group down, the claim did not stick and once again BTS emerged victorious.

BTS is lucky to have each other and a supportive fanbase and agency who always look out for the group. Their agency also sues people for spreading defamatory and malicious comments against the group. BTS will clearly keep climbing the ladder of success by staying true to their artistry, no matter what the haters try.

Edited by Gunjan