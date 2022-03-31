Best replies from BTS' Jungkook's Instagram story Q&A

BTS members all recently joined Instagram at the end of 2021. Having been fairly new to the social media platform, they have taken their time to understand the features and the concept of the app.
Jungkook is definitely enjoying being on the app. He is constantly sharing pictures and videos of himself dancing and boxing, and updating ARMYs about his life. He even changed his username from a very witty one, abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, where only his initials JK were missing from the alphabet, to jungkook.97 since it was too long for him. Fans mourned the end of the alphabet era.
Many of the members have tried various sticker functions on their Instagram stories to interact with fans, including polls. BTS' V also tried the Q&A feature but couldn't decipher how to reply to questions sent in by fans. However, Jungkook was able to overcome this difficulty and held a long Q&A session with ARMYs.
The witty side of BTS' Jungkook: His best replies to the Instagram Q&A session
Jungkook on his Instagram story asked for suggestions from ARMYS about what would be good for him to do at the moment, and he was flooded with replies.
1) AFBF
Jungkook is always there for his fans, constantly praising them and even guiding them in life. He is a constant source of unwavering support and time and again, he proves it by checking up on his fans and letting them know that they are always on his mind. Nothing less is expected of the creator of ARMY Forever Bangtan Forever (AFBF).
2) ARMYs failed attempts at flirting
You won’t catch Jungkook slipping and falling for ARMY’s attempts at flirting with him. One such ARMY tried their level best to get Jungkook to say "I really love you" by asking him the opposite of "I really hate you." The ever-smart Jungkook feigned innocence and instead of changing "hate" to "love," changed "really" to "falsely," completely defeating the motive of that ARMY.
3) Cat watching
Jungkook was kind enough to inform us about the updated Korean version of Netflix and chill. Initially, it used to be "do you want to go eat ramen?" which was a suggestive code for getting intimate. When an ARMY inquired about it, Jungkook let them know that the code is now "do you want to come see my cat?" ARMYs, however, expressed their disappointment over the false advertisement.
4) Jungkook's runaway button
During BTS' FAKE LOVE performance during their PTD in Seoul concert, Jungkook had a wardrobe malfunction. His shirt almost completely ripped open when one of the two buttons holding the shirt in place "ran away." ARMY teased Jungkook by mentioning it during the Q&A asking him to go look for that button, to which he feigned anger and mentioned he would give the button a hard time if he ever found it.
5) Jungkook vs ARMY's pick up lines
Jungkook knows how to indulge ARMYs. His replies to ARMYs' pick-up lines showcases that perfectly. When an ARMY asked Jungkook whether he was hurt when he fell from the sky, instead of shutting them down or feigning ignorance, he accepted that he was an angel, admitting that the fall doesn't hurt anymore. Similarly, another ARMY mentioned Jungkook running in their heart, to which he wittily stated that it was probably because of it that his legs hurt.
Jungkook really enjoys interacting with fans and Instagram has proved to be the perfect platform for him to be able to share with ARMYs everything he wants without overheating his phone, as his reply section is limited to only those who he follows, the other six members of BTS.