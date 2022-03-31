Best replies from BTS' Jungkook's Instagram story Q&A

BTS members all recently joined Instagram at the end of 2021. Having been fairly new to the social media platform, they have taken their time to understand the features and the concept of the app.

Jungkook is definitely enjoying being on the app. He is constantly sharing pictures and videos of himself dancing and boxing, and updating ARMYs about his life. He even changed his username from a very witty one, abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, where only his initials JK were missing from the alphabet, to jungkook.97 since it was too long for him. Fans mourned the end of the alphabet era.

Many of the members have tried various sticker functions on their Instagram stories to interact with fans, including polls. BTS' V also tried the Q&A feature but couldn't decipher how to reply to questions sent in by fans. However, Jungkook was able to overcome this difficulty and held a long Q&A session with ARMYs.

The witty side of BTS' Jungkook: His best replies to the Instagram Q&A session

Jungkook on his Instagram story asked for suggestions from ARMYS about what would be good for him to do at the moment, and he was flooded with replies.

IG stories: answered 63 questions (and had quite a few pickup lines and was sooo cute!!!) (1)



@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단

IG stories: answered 63 questions (and had quite a few pickup lines and was sooo cute!!!) (1)

220318 Jungkook Instagram Story (2)

Someone answered to Jungkook's Ask Me Anything: "Thinking of ARMY"



Someone answered to Jungkook’s Ask Me Anything: “Thinking of ARMY”

And Jungkook responded: "I always do that"

Jungkook is always there for his fans, constantly praising them and even guiding them in life. He is a constant source of unwavering support and time and again, he proves it by checking up on his fans and letting them know that they are always on his mind. Nothing less is expected of the creator of ARMY Forever Bangtan Forever (AFBF).

“Oppa, I'll go to the university that you tell me to. So just name it.”

"Oppa, I'll go to the university that you tell me to. So just name it."

"You have to go wherever you want to go! Find your own way! Haha"

2) ARMYs failed attempts at flirting

“Please tell be an expression opposite from ‘I really hate it’”

"Please tell be an expression opposite from 'I really hate it'"

"I false hate it?…"

You won’t catch Jungkook slipping and falling for ARMY’s attempts at flirting with him. One such ARMY tried their level best to get Jungkook to say "I really love you" by asking him the opposite of "I really hate you." The ever-smart Jungkook feigned innocence and instead of changing "hate" to "love," changed "really" to "falsely," completely defeating the motive of that ARMY.

3) Cat watching

“Do you want to eat ramen with me?”

“Won’t you eat ramen with me?”

"Do you want to eat ramen with me?"

"Won't you eat ramen with me?"

(* Jungkook's answer is from a meme which has a connotation that it's a question asked to someone you love)

“Ramen?! netflix and chill..”

“I heard nowadays it’s ‘Won’t you come to see my cat?’… haha”

"Ramen?! netflix and chill.."

"I heard nowadays it's 'Won't you come to see my cat?'… haha"

(*They are going back to the ramen meme I mentioned in the above)

Jungkook was kind enough to inform us about the updated Korean version of Netflix and chill. Initially, it used to be "do you want to go eat ramen?" which was a suggestive code for getting intimate. When an ARMY inquired about it, Jungkook let them know that the code is now "do you want to come see my cat?" ARMYs, however, expressed their disappointment over the false advertisement.

V⁷ @trivialovesbts I'd be so disappointed to find out there's no cat Ngl if someone asks me if I'd like to see their cat I'd actually think they'd show me the catI'd be so disappointed to find out there's no cat Ngl if someone asks me if I'd like to see their cat I'd actually think they'd show me the cat 😭😭 I'd be so disappointed to find out there's no cat

4) Jungkook's runaway button

“Let's go find Jungkook's buttons that ran away from home. Hehe”

"Let's go find Jungkook's buttons that ran away from home. Hehe"

"If they come back, I won't (sit back)" (*I won't let them get away with it)

During BTS' FAKE LOVE performance during their PTD in Seoul concert, Jungkook had a wardrobe malfunction. His shirt almost completely ripped open when one of the two buttons holding the shirt in place "ran away." ARMY teased Jungkook by mentioning it during the Q&A asking him to go look for that button, to which he feigned anger and mentioned he would give the button a hard time if he ever found it.

5) Jungkook vs ARMY's pick up lines

“Oppa, didn’t it hurt when you fell down from the sky?? ㅜ” (*alluding that Jungkook’s an angel)

"Oppa, didn't it hurt when you fell down from the sky?? ㅜ" (*alluding that Jungkook's an angel)

"I did at first, but now it's okay"

“Jungkook, doesn’t your foot hurt? Because you're running in my heart”

"Jungkook, doesn't your foot hurt? Because you're running in my heart"

"No wonder… I felt a little ache"

Jungkook knows how to indulge ARMYs. His replies to ARMYs' pick-up lines showcases that perfectly. When an ARMY asked Jungkook whether he was hurt when he fell from the sky, instead of shutting them down or feigning ignorance, he accepted that he was an angel, admitting that the fall doesn't hurt anymore. Similarly, another ARMY mentioned Jungkook running in their heart, to which he wittily stated that it was probably because of it that his legs hurt.

Jungkook really enjoys interacting with fans and Instagram has proved to be the perfect platform for him to be able to share with ARMYs everything he wants without overheating his phone, as his reply section is limited to only those who he follows, the other six members of BTS.

