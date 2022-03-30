"A boy greeting dawn": BTS' Jungkook and his track Euphoria inspired director Park Dong-hoon's latest movie, In Our Prime

BTS' Jungkook never ceases to inspire. In a recent interview, director Park Dong-hoon admitted BTS' Jungkook and his solo tack Euphoria were a big source of inspiration for him when he worked on his latest movie, In Our Prime. The movie also goes by the name The Mathematician in Wonderland.

Box office Hit: In Our Prime (Image via Mydramalist.com)

During a promotional interview for the movie, the director let out what the music track meant to him during the movie filming. He believed that the music and the lyrics were totally in tune with the movie.

Park Dong-hoon went on to share that before making the movie, he thought Euphoria by BTS' Jungkook matched the vibe of the movie. He went on to admit how he listened to the song every day while working on the movie. He explicitly states,

"The song felt like a boy greeting the dawn."

According to Park Dong-hoon, the song influenced his casting decisions as well. He viewed many auditions before selecting actor Kim Dong-hwi for the role of a high school student, Han Ji-woo.

With this level of recognition within the South Korean movie industry, ARMYs and fans expressed pride and support. Two netizens expressed how happy they are about the recognition of BTS' Jungkook's extensive talent.

jk_lvlv 𝄞 ᴶᴶᴷ @jk_lvlv

Euphoria is a masterpiece. Jungkook and his songs continues to receive love. He deserves it so much. So proud @allkpop "Park Dong Hoon, director of the South Korean Box Office Hit movie, shared that he enjoys listening to Jungkook's Euphoria as if it is the theme song of the film."Euphoria is a masterpiece. Jungkook and his songs continues to receive love. He deserves it so much. So proud @allkpop "Park Dong Hoon, director of the South Korean Box Office Hit movie, shared that he enjoys listening to Jungkook's Euphoria as if it is the theme song of the film."Euphoria is a masterpiece. Jungkook and his songs continues to receive love. He deserves it so much. So proud ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/tb2ynT7jtD

Another netizen expressed how much they loved the song and hoped BTS' Jungkook would continue to receive lots of love and support.

Still so proud to see how Jungkook's Euphoria inspired Park Dong Hoon, a movie director to create a movie.. that's how dreamy Jungkook voice is: it makes you dream, it makes you feel comfortable, it makes your heart happy. Jungkook talents and vocals being admired again

What is the link between the movie In Our Prime and Euphoria by BTS' Jungkook?

In Our Prime is a coming-of-age movie that explores the complex relationships between people and math. It follows high school student Han Ji-woo, an outcast student who brushes paths with the school janitor, Hak-sung, a genius mathematician.

Andrew ✨ @Aussieandrewd



"Ji woo asks Hak Sung to teach him math, reluctant at first, he eventually agrees. Finding each other in their most difficult times, they both open up to one another during their special math lessons" The trailer for "Mathematician in Wonderland" looks so good"Ji woo asks Hak Sung to teach him math, reluctant at first, he eventually agrees. Finding each other in their most difficult times, they both open up to one another during their special math lessons" The trailer for "Mathematician in Wonderland" looks so good 😭"Ji woo asks Hak Sung to teach him math, reluctant at first, he eventually agrees. Finding each other in their most difficult times, they both open up to one another during their special math lessons" https://t.co/qaDsRx7g9O

The two form an unlikely bond and rediscover their love for numbers. But an incident at school puts their friendship in a tough spot.

The song Euphoria does relate to this movie. Jungkook and his track, Euphoria, encapsulate this moment of rush and energy that people experience. The movie characters experience that same rush when they try to solve math problems. Fans continue to shower the music track with love and support.

Mulberrykook⁷🍇🐰 @Mulberrykook



Hobi putting down the uno card with jungkook on it while singing Euphoria & look at Jungkook's smile Hobi putting down the uno card with jungkook on it while singing Euphoria & look at Jungkook's smile 😭💔 https://t.co/kRylmjWY3n

BTS was just in the news, being a source of inspiration for Disney Pixar's latest animated movie, Turning Red. They believed that Jimin was a source of inspiration for one of the boyband characters in the movie. BTS continues to surprise and make their fans proud.

