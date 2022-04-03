5 funniest Run BTS episodes to watch

Run BTS is a variety show starring the septet. It was first released on VLive in 2015 and was supposed to have a runtime of one season only. However, due to its immense popularity, the show has continued till date and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Each member's personality and their group dynamics is laid out in the open in front of the viewers as the group takes on different challenges and activities that are planned for each episode. The show is thoroughly enjoyed by both BTS and ARMYs as it is a great entry way for people to learn more about the group and their off-stage personalities.

5 Run BTS episodes that one can't help but rewatch

1) Trapped in Zombie-land

z loves val ⁷🌙 @jeonbyvante when yoongi and jin were so on edge during the zombie run bts episode, that the camera man scared the living shit out of them



when yoongi and jin were so on edge during the zombie run bts episode, that the camera man scared the living shit out of themhttps://t.co/5sTcp35tJT

In episode 24, the boys were told they were filming at a night-time safari. However, they were in for a surprise when the zombies entered the bus they were traveling in. The producers of the show had deceived the septet, knowing they wouldn't have come otherwise.

The entire episode was filled with screams as the scared members tried their best to evade the zombies while fulfilling their tasks to escape the haunted house. Some even pretended to be zombies so as to trick the zombies into not attacking them mid-task. This was one of their first episodes that really shot up in viewership due to its rewatch quality.

2) Adhesive strength

Mari⁷ ⟭⟬=⟬⟭ @TsukiHaru7

Who would forget Jungkook's legendary magical sweet potato recipe? I'm watching again this episode of Run @BTS_twt Who would forget Jungkook's legendary magical sweet potato recipe? I'm watching again this episode of Run @BTS_twtWho would forget Jungkook's legendary magical sweet potato recipe? 😂 https://t.co/QSj5rUqglx

In episode 20, BTS took on the challenge of whipping up a great meal. Divided into two teams, they had to make certain dishes that the judge, Jin, would like the best. Apart from three of the members, including Jin, the others did not have much experience in the kitchen.

The highlight, however, was Jungkook's sweet sticky potato dish, which definitely lived up to its name. It stuck to the bottom of the plate with such adhesive strength that even completely turning over and vigorously shaking the plate didn't move it an inch.

3) Manito

eda ⁷ @EEDIEBEAR TOP BTS RUN EPISODE RANKING



1# EPISODE 33 [ BTS X Manito #.1] TOP BTS RUN EPISODE RANKING 1# EPISODE 33 [ BTS X Manito #.1] https://t.co/bWo6pGCjh8

Episodes 33 and 34 left everyone in splits. BTS members each randomly picked a manito who was to receive their gifts and complete a mission revolving around them without the person noticing. However, this was soon forgotten by some of the members who were too engrossed in the games played that day.

The favorite corner, however, was the photo zone game where the paired up members had to jump up while acting out the keyword, matching their jump with the shutter click, to make sure they were photographed. SUGA and Jin failed miserably at this, causing the members to cry from laughter.

4) 100 episodes special

Run BTS completed 100 episodes and in its true fashion provided us with another hilarious episode. Their special spanned over two episodes where the members, who were divided into two different teams, played a variety of competitive games.

Their mortal enemy foot volleyball was back, making their lives miserable as always. Rap line on one team failed to connect any of their moves together, succumbing to an astounding defeat by the vocal line. The vocal line didn't even have to try hard with the way the ball kept missing the rap line's feet.

5) Teamwork makes the dream work

Bangtan's illeghirl 💜 @BTSilleghirl7 Run BTS ep.116 i really laughed so hard coz of this! this episode just shows what their daily life is, A MESS; ALWAYS! 🤣 again, V is dancing in the back together with those messy dancers while singing w/ jk, they're all in their own world, having so much fun!Run BTS ep.116 i really laughed so hard coz of this! this episode just shows what their daily life is, A MESS; ALWAYS! 🤣 again, V is dancing in the back together with those messy dancers while singing w/ jk, they're all in their own world, having so much fun! 😍 Run BTS ep.116 https://t.co/C9F551bjrt

Episodes 116 and 117 were dedicated to team building as the concept of this get together was teamwork. BTS had to work together, all seven of them, in perfect harmony to achieve successful results. To be able to get home early, they had to clear five out of 16 games.

As expected, the group showed perfect harmony under the guidance of their leader RM. They were in sync, especially during the bottle game where not one of them faltered and breezily cleared through the first few games, getting permission to leave early from shooting.

Run BTS, while currently on hiatus, is meant to return soon. This is ARMYs weekly serotonin boost that they dearly miss now that it has been gone for a while.

