Top 5 most viewed fancams of BTS' RM

BTS' RM, also known as Kim Nam-Joon, is the charismatic leader of legendary boy band BTS. One of the three rappers in the group, he has taken part in producing, composing, and writing many of their songs. RM has also produced and released two mixtapes along with various collaborations on Soundcloud and Spotify for free as a gift to ARMYs.

His ability to blend sensuality and playfulness is one of the reasons why his fancams are so popular. RM does not shy away from trying out bold looks and almost always changes up his hair color and style. His performances are always impactful and he manages to beautifully capture the essence of every song with his expressions and rapping style, which can be seen quite clearly in his fancams. The article below will discuss five of RM's fancams with the highest viewership.

BTS' RM's top 5 most viewed fancams

5) Dynamite stage at 2020 AMAs

The Dynamite stage at the 2020 AMAs uploaded to BANGTANTV channel on YouTube was as big a hit as the song itself. The shiny pastel suits that BTS wore really stood out, with RM's fancam for this performance boasting a sizeable 1.2 million views.

It was a lively and cheerful performance and the blast of colors in the backdrop definitely did the song justice. RM's slicked back long hair, buff physique and deep voice while rapping made people rewatch this fancam numerous times.

4) Life Goes On performance at 2020 AMAs

BTS' Life Goes On performance at the 2020 AMAs, in fourth place, was another fan favorite. It was filmed at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, the venue that they couldn't perform their sold-out MOTS 7 tour at due to the pandemic.

RM's soft rapping on this song is not only soothing, but also makes one believe that one's current troubles from COVID-19 won't last forever, which is also the message of the song.

3) Permission to Dance stage for P. to D. PROJECT

RM's fancam for his Permission to Dance performance uploaded to BANGTANTV channel has about 1.7 million views, putting it in third place.

RM's cute boyish charms really come through in this fancam, which is drastically different from his manly, deep voice that he generally uses to rap in this song. His adorable dance moves and expressions are definitely the highlight of this fancam.

2) Boy With Luv 2019 MNET Comeback Stage

Boy With Luv has managed to become an evergreen song. This particular MNET comeback stage has been popular despite being released 4 years ago and hence is in second place, boasting 1.8 million views as of now.

The platinum blonde hair RM sported in this video is truly one of his best hairstyles. The flirtatious charms he exudes throughout this performance, and especially during his rap portion, are extremely pleasing to watch.

1) Butter performance for 2021 SiriusXM

This Butter performance was arguably one of the band's smoothest. Suits clearly complement BTS' style and that is irrefutable. Furthermore, RM's fancam for this performance has accumulated 2.3 million views.

This was filmed at a time when RM was spending a lot of time at the gym and it clearly showed. His masculine and sensuous energy was unnaturally high throughout the performance, which was beautifully complemented by his soft pink hair.

The confidence with which RM says 'Got ARMY right behind us when we say so' is the best part of this video.

RM is known for his deep and meaningful lyrics that even a native Korean person has a tough time decoding and translating. His songwriting has various layers to it, and being bilingual, he is able to incorporate the best of both Korean and English in his songs. Currently, he is busy collecting all Pokémon stickers from Pokémon bread and saving them in a binder as he showed ARMYs on his Instagram Story.

