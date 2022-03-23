Lizzo delivers a smashing cover of BTS' Butter, and gives a sweet shoutout to her bias Jimin

American singer Lizzo recently performed BTS’ hit single Butter on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Her short cover made the audience go wild with excitement, and she certainly made it a point to wave out to her BTS bias Jimin.

The American rapper is widely known to be a champion of body positivity. She aims to create music that spreads the message of accepting oneself the way they are and building self-confidence among both genders. Her hitmaker, Good as Hell, entered Billboard’s Hot 100 ranking #3 after the song went viral on various social media platforms.

Lizzo hypes BTS in her short cover of the group's summer hitmaker 'Butter'

On March 22, 2022, the American singer appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Besides talking about her musical journey and interacting with the audience on set, she and James had some fun amongst themselves.

On his show, James Corden comes up with several activities for celebrities to relax during their live interview. This time, James and Lizzo sang their hearts out in an '80 vs. Today’s songs' challenge. In this amusing one-on-one sing-off, both of them picked popular hit songs from the 80s and current times.

James began the challenge with legendary pop singer Whitney Houston’s hitmaker, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) and showcased a powerful vocal performance that excited the audience. Next up, the Juice singer slayed her sing-off by singing BTS’s summer hit track Butter and gave an adorable shoutout to her BTS bias Jimin. She exclaimed:

"Hey Jimin".

The American rapper further did a mic drop and hyped the audience by chanting the world-famous K-pop boy group's name. She yelled:

"BTS! BTS! Period".

Lizzo performs 'Butter' more than once

Since BTS’ debut in the music industry, its popularity has never ceased and continues to grow with time. Their fame has spread worldwide, and more A-list celebrities are becoming vocal about their love and admiration for the group.

It comes as no surprise that Lizzo, too, has hopped onto the BTS bandwagon and declared herself a true ARMY. This is not the first time that the American singer has showcased her love for the group.

Back in September 2021, the artist appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform her single Rumors. She also did a BTS live cover of Butter in a VMIN (Jimin +V) top and later stated that she loves the song and the group as they produce positive music, which makes the world a better place.

Edited by Danyal Arabi