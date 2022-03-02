Lizzo's sister, Vanessa Jefferson gushes over BTS' V and shares her ultimate fangirl moment 

American singer Lizzo's sister, Vanessa Jefferson, has made a new friend, and it's none other than BTS' V. Artists in the music industry often collaborate and become long-term buddies. If one has a sibling who is a world-famous singer, the possibility of meeting A-list celebrities is high, and that's exactly what Vanessa Jefferson experienced.

As for Lizzo, who is a Grammy award-winning artist, her sister Vanessa Jefferson got the chance to meet K-pop idols V, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope. She met the singers at a Harry Styles concert and recently shared her experience of meeting them.

"He was just so excited, it was so cool," Vanessa Jefferson shares her story about meeting BTS' V

In a recent interview with Brooke Morrison, Lizzo's sister, Vanessa Jefferson, shared her exciting experience at the Harry Styles concert, which took place in November 2021.

In her interview, Vanessa explained that her group and sister were vibing to Harry Styles' music and were mesmerized by his vocal skills. She carried on and shared her story of meeting the boys from the famous K-pop group BTS.

While sharing her experience, Vanessa couldn't contain her happiness and gushed over meeting V (Kim Tae-hyung), Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope. Vanessa said:

"V, he was right there next to me and he was just looking at my sister, waiting to hug her, but I kept tugging at his shirt. I said, Hey, hey, I’m Lizzo’s sister, dongsaeng."

She enthusiastically continued:

"He said, 'Ha!' and we just hugged. He just was so excited. It was so cool. My sister hugged him too and re-introdcued us. V happily responded and hugged me again!."

Vanessa spoke about V's warm personality and stated that he warmly welcomed her. She also spoke highly of the other BTS members and said that they were extremely kind-hearted people.

"They’re so sweet, just complete sweethearts."

She further described how the two hugs from V were wholesome and that her fangirl moment was overwhelming. To make things even sweeter, Vanessa shared that V took a group picture and held her close.

"We were taking a group picture, and then V grabs me and holds me close while we’re taking the group picture, and I’m just over here like….The ultimate ARMY’s dream."

During her interview, Vanessa also stated that V held a short and exciting conversation with her while the concert was going on. In the end, Vanessa Jefferson revealed that she is biased towards V in BTS.

"He was saying some English words to me. The cutest thing I’ve ever heard. He was like, ‘I’m doing a show in a couple of days. Here. And I was like, I know! I’m coming to see you!."

BTS V's latest social media achievement

On March 1, 2022, V was crowned the fastest Asian person to reach 8 million likes on Instagram. The K-pop idol set the internet ablaze with a photo dump on his official social media handle.

Dressed in various outfits, V flaunted his model-like physique and made fans swoon over him. The artist uploaded ten different mirror selcas, the Korean word for selfie, and treated fans to iconic looks from the past.

Soon after his drop, he achieved 8 million likes within the following time frame:

3 million - 24 minutes

4 million - 38 minutes

5 million - 1 hour 15 minutes

6 million - 1 hour 55 minutes

7 million 2 hours 38 minutes

8 million - 3 hours 52 minutes

In doing so, BTS' V created history on the social media platform.

Edited by Danyal Arabi