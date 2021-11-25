Top 5 BTS X James Corden moments that will go down in history

The two-time Grammy-nominated BTS reunited with Papa Mochi, James Corden, on November 24 after nearly two years. The episode brought with it multiple never-seen-before moments of the boy group. It easily became one of the most iconic episodes thanks to the performances and a discussion of “that” joke.

Despite ARMYs being apprehensive of having the idols go back on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the drama was almost forgotten as the seven members looked like they had a fun time with the host.

BTS with James Corden: Crosswalk street performance, 15-year-old ARMY joke and more

Much went down when BTS came face-to-face with James Corden at his talk show. Some moments were classy, some sassy, and some downright hilarious. Take a look at the top five moments from their reunion below.

5) BTS’ Crosswalk Street Performance feat. lucky ARMYs

only yoon @lilbubseungyoon NO FREAKIN WAY BTS DOING JAMES CORDEN CROSSWALK CONCERT ??? IMAGINE STOPPING AT A RED LIGHT AND BAM BANGTAN APPEAR RIGHT INFRONT OF YOUR CAR AND YOU SEE THEM PERFORMING FOR FREE ??? NO FREAKIN WAY BTS DOING JAMES CORDEN CROSSWALK CONCERT ??? IMAGINE STOPPING AT A RED LIGHT AND BAM BANGTAN APPEAR RIGHT INFRONT OF YOUR CAR AND YOU SEE THEM PERFORMING FOR FREE ??? https://t.co/HUlfWP5L2I

To wake up one day and drive around the city, only to stop at a red light and have BTS perform their hit English singles - was a situation no fan ever imagined. But James Corden made it a reality when he coupled the street performance up with some slapstick comedy.

Soon, BTS ran on the road between red lights and performing Butter, Permission to Dance, and Dynamite.

4) J-Hope trying to lift James Corden

BTS’ sunshine, J-Hope, is the epitome of happiness and enthusiasm. As members stood up to greet Corden - shaking hands and hugging - J-Hope’s zeal went up a notch as he tried to lift the host. Thanks to the rapper, fans now have a new meme.

3) V's intense finger-tutting

ara⁷ @ayomainhujan v and his finger tutting is back

v and his finger tutting is back https://t.co/fY1rIC5T4v

As is customary on the show, BTS’ V opened the door to introduce the members, and it was anything but ordinary.

Taehyung, aka V, opened the door to a chaotic BTS while calmly finger-tutting. With one eyebrow raised and an intense expression, fans soon trended ‘What was the reason’ for his super-cool finger tutting.

2) Jimin approaching an ARMYs car for facetime

JIMIN 🍒༄ @jiminbyheart PARK JIMIN APPROACHING SOMEONE’S CAR AND FACETIMING THAT PERSON’s FRIENDS DURING THE JAMES CORDEN SHOW ?!?? This was my last straw PARK JIMIN APPROACHING SOMEONE’S CAR AND FACETIMING THAT PERSON’s FRIENDS DURING THE JAMES CORDEN SHOW ?!?? This was my last straw https://t.co/pRGUUYyq2p

Another unforgettable moment was BTS’ Jimin facetiming fans. During the Permission to Dance performance, members broke their formation to shake a leg around the cars parked. The Serendipity singer went to a fan’s car who was apparently facetiming her fellow ARMY friends.

1) “Are you alright?”

The best moment list would be incomplete without the leader, RM, asking James Corden about the “harmless joke” that landed the host in “in some hot water with ARMYs” back in September this year.

The situation was eventually cleared as Corden called himself the biggest ARMY and explained that it was never his intention to offend anyone. Just like that, RM “appreciated” his apology and BTS got Papa Mochi back.

In other news, BTS will be performing for the first time in front of ARMYs in almost two years at LA for their Permission to Dance On Stage concert.

Note: The list is in no particular order of ranking.

