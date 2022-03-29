Top 5 iconic BTS performances every ARMY should know

Ever the superstar, BTS' performances are equally extravagant as its achievements. Ever since their debut, the group has given numerous performances, among which many have been termed iconic. Even before AR technology and an entire circus on stage, BTS was leaving audiences awestruck by their unmistakable stage presence.

From renting out a stadium, to performing traditional stylized dances, the septet always tries to incorporate new and exciting elements into their performances. But beyond the theatrical elements, what makes them iconic is that they never stop trying hard. Whether they have 50 backup dancers or none, the performance is bound to be amazing.

5 iconic performances by BTS

At the American Music Awards in December 2021, the septet performed its summer hit, Butter, and its collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe. Their first live performance in front of a Western audience in almost two years had them paint the stage yellow. More than anything else, it proved that BTS is the master of performance, even after two years.

BTS has built up a reputation for delivering the best and most memorable performances. Here are five performances that every fan must watch at least once:

1) ON at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in 2020

For MAMA 2020, BTS rented out the Seoul World Cup Stadium to perform ON, the lead single from Map of the Soul: 7. Although the award ceremony had no live audience, the septet brought its A-game to the performance.

BTS emerges from behind scores of dancers who vigorously play the drums and make numerous formations. The camera zooms in on each member as they sing the first verse, then pans out and lets the viewer take in the vast stadium, while also hinting at the group’s unparalleled power.

After all, the group rented an entire stadium for the year-end show performance. The most iconic part of the song is the dance break that has quick and vigorous moves that one might miss if they blink.

Another highlight was members leaving space during SUGA’s part in the choreography. The rapper was recovering from his shoulder surgery at the time of the performance. Members have always reiterated that they aren't complete unless all seven are present, and this gesture proved the same again.

2) Boy with Evil, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and FIRE at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in 2016

The 2016 MAMA performance was filled with numerous iconic moments, making it difficult for anyone to pick one defining moment. Some of the moments that left viewers mesmerized were during Boy with Evil where a blindfolded Jimin danced in sync with j-hope on opposite sides of the stage and the members’ rising up from below the stage on an LED platform with virtual flames, marking a fierce introduction stage for FIRE.

A defining moment could also be V showing off his bare back with fake incisions, hinting at him being a fallen angel as per the Bangtan Universe.

3) Cover of Shinhwa's Perfect Man at Gayo Daejejeon in 2016

The idol group's cover of the legendary first-generation group, Shinhwa's Perfect Man in 2016, served up 90s boy band vibes. Whether it was j-hope rapping in English or Jungkook's high notes during the intro, the septet aced the iconic performance.

The highlight would have to be Jimin, who sang in his lower-than-usual pitch. His deep voice, ginger hair, and smooth dancing skills earned him the moniker "orange-haired guy" after the performance.

4) Fake Love at Billboard Music Awards in 2018

BTS unveiled the performance of Fake Love for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018. The performance and the song were unlike what the average American viewer was used to, which lent a hand to the group’s explosive success in the West. The members gave the audience a jaw-dropping performance coupled with the addictive chorus.

The septet held the viewers’ attention from the very start, only allowing it to shift from one member to another. The stage was lit up with shades of blue, reflecting the theme of the song. The members moved across the stage with a move reminiscent of dominoes falling, with their enchanting vocals leading smoothly into rap.

Unarguably, the defining part of the performance was Jungkook flashing his abs, which also featured among BBMA’s best moments.

5) IDOL at the Melon Music Awards in 2018

At the MMAs in 2018, the septet gave a spectacular performance showcasing traditional dances of Korea. Accompanied by a myriad of dancers and singers, j- hope, Jimin, and Jungkook (3J, as they are called), demonstrated Samgo-Mu (drum dance), Buchaechum (fan dance), and Talchum (mask dance) respectively.

After their exceptional display of Korean culture, 3J were joined by the other four members for a performance of IDOL. Exquisitely dressed in a modern hanbok (the traditional Korean garb), the Butter hitmakers energetically danced to the chorus, proclaiming to the world, “You can’t stop me loving myself.”

BTS always bring their best to any performance they give. With utmost respect for their craft, the members ensure that every performance is better, more powerful, and captivating than before. The members are slated to perform at the sold-out concerts in Las Vegas. While the concert setlist is not out yet, ARMY can be sure that the group will give another historic performance.

The Korean septet also has a much-awaited performance at the Grammys on the 4th of April, 2022. With members j-hope and Jungkook having tested positive for Covid-19, it remains uncertain whether they will be able to perform together.

Edited by Somava Das