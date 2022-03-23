5 legendary award show performances by BTS

BTS are artists in every sense of that word. They are arguably the performers of this generation. The production quality of their performances, be it on award shows or for their concerts, or even their music videos, is immaculate.

After almost 10 years in the industry, BTS are by far the most engrossing and captivating performers out there. They generally do not repeat a single one of their performances. Even the the same song sounds brand new no matter how many times BTS performs it, probably because they always change up the style or the set.

Their performances at the year-end shows in Korea are a treat people expectantly wait for and they have never disappointed. Their ideas are always unique and fresh and the boys always showcase the most brilliant, synchronized and innovative performances.

The legendary performers BTS: 5 best performances at award shows by the band

BTS performances are all varied and they have different charms. Ranking them is almost as impossible as ranking their discography is. BTS always make sure to give it their all in both. Hence, the following are just five performances from their ever expanding list of legendary performances.

1) IDOL performance at MMA 2018

At a time when BTS' popularity was soaring in the west, the group was busy advancing Korean culture and putting Korea on the map. The IDOL performance at the 2018 Melon Music Awards was a nod to their heritage, culture, and their pride in it.

The introductory performance began with traditional Korean music being played live. J-Hope started off the performance by appearing surrounded by 14 other dancers doing the traditional Samgo-Mu dance. He then passed the baton to Jimin, who did the traditional fan dance called Buchaechum. Finally, Jungkook appeared amongst masked dancers doing the traditional Talchum.

The boys then all appeared on stage after an elaborate show of traditional Korean dancing. They performed their celebratory song IDOL but a remix version of it incorporating traditional korean instruments in the background.

It was a festival of a performance, high in energy and exuberance. ARMYs who had filled the venue cheered as loudly as they could. It almost looked like a BTS concert instead of an award show.

They went home with seven awards that year, including the Grand Prizes for Artist of the Year and Album of the year.

2) FAKE LOVE performance at MAMA 2018

2018 was the year that gave us another beautiful performance from the septet. BTS received nine awards that night, including the Grand Prizes Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year.

They performed a rock version of FAKE LOVE on the night. The concept of this performance was the group being controlled like puppets on a string.

The set was beautiful and complemented their theme. Statues of two hands holding strings were seen arching over BTS as they danced to the song. A tribute was paid to their music video's extended version where we could see the boys in hoods and masks.

The best part of this performance was undoubtedly the dance break. Many people wearing black hoods came on stage and seemed to be controlling BTS' movements while they danced.

A special and very tricky part of the performance was Jimin being flung and thrown on stage. It was done in a span of seconds by Jungkook and V while J-Hope crawled from under Jimin.

It was a very dangerous move that required immense core strength on Jimin's part. It also required an immense amount of trust amongst the members to not hurt each other. One mistake could have been very costly. Clearly that is how dedicated and trusting the members are to each other and their art.

3) MIC Drop performance at MAMA 2017

The 2017 MAMA MIC Drop performance was iconic in every way. The intrtouction of the performance included RM in a coat rapping to Cypher 4 and soon being joined by J-Hope and SUGA.

They then flung their coats and joined the rest of the boys on a different stage. The background turned red and one can see the group in black suits dancing and singing to MIC Drop.

This performance was special because it included three dance breaks. The boys showed off their charismatic, acrobatic performances, mixing together the perfect blend of power and sensuality.

The transition from Cypher 4 to MIC Drop was perfect. Both songs talk about self identity and being confident in who they are and loving themselves while bragging about how far they've come. It speaks to haters who can only troll online but will never reach the heights BTS has.

The night was made even better for the boys as they won the Grand Prize for Artist of the Year.

4) Dionysus performance at MMA 2019

This by far was their best performance at an award show. The storyline, the concept, the props, the choreography, the sound mixing, the vocals, everything was on point. BTS gave a thrilling 40 minute performance.

The main show was the Dionysus performance. The introductory performances and the build-up to it with their individual performances to the instrumentals of their older hits was just as mesmerizing.

The main performance included high-budget production, bringing Greece to Korea. The boys looked like Greek gods while dancing to their hit song. It was a power-packed performance with pristine vocals.

The dance break was the highlight of this performance, which included complex moves and transitions paired with immaculate synchronization. It was a jaw-dropping, goosebump-inducing performance.

They won eight awards that day, including all four Grand Prizes for Artist, Album, Song, and Record of the year. This was their very first Daesang sweep.

5) Dynamite performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards 2021

The two-time Grammy nominated group had the chance to perform at the very prestigious Grammy Award Show. Sadly, due to Covid-19 they were not able to attend in person. That did not stop them.

The crew created an exact replica of the Grammy stage and the septet sent a recorded performance of their smash-hit summer anthem Dynamite. The boys elevated their performance by renting out the rooftop heli-pad area of the Parc1 tower in Yeouido which had the BTS logo.

Their pristine vocals, rhythmic dance moves, and gorgeous suits were the most talked about event of the night. Their performance backdropped the beautiful Seoul skyline, another nod to their hometown.

BTS are now set to perform live at the 64th Grammy Award Show in Las Vegas and ARMYs cannot wait to see what wonders they pull there. It will definitely be the highlight of the night with millions tuning in just to see the boys.

They will also be performing sold-out nights at the Allegiant Stadium for their PTD concert.

Edited by Aditya Singh