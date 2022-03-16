5 BTS PTD in Seoul outfits that had ARMYs gasping for air

BTS recently concluded their much-awaited Seoul leg of the Permission to Dance on Stage tour (PTD in Seoul). After waiting for nearly 2.5 years, they finally succeeded in conducting an in-person concert at Jamsil Stadium with a restricted audience.

In true BTS fashion, they wrapped up three successful nights not only in the stadium but also in the live viewing, which happened in cinemas around the world. The online streaming of the concert garnered millions of views. The septet did all this in style, decked out in new outfits, especially for PTD in Seoul, sending ARMYs everywhere into a frenzy.

Here are the top 5 BTS outfits that went viral during PTD in Seoul

1) J-Hope's red outfit

cup of tae with suga⁷ ☕️ MIN MARCH🍊 @cupoftaewithsga The way he went from Hobi to Jung Hoseok in 4 seconds The way he went from Hobi to Jung Hoseok in 4 seconds https://t.co/lueVqt8qYR

ARMYs were taken aback when J-Hope arrived on stage in a fiery red outfit with sunglasses. He delivered an equally hot performance for their opening song ON, which was high in energy and charisma. Fans on Twitter went wild, not expecting to see the artist in this new look. He previously also went viral for his red hair during the DNA era. This outfit only cemented the fact that red is definitely the color for him.

2) Jungkook's 'Fake Love' outfit

Jungkook donned a cropped black jacket accented with a body chain for his performance of Fake Love. The already sensuous look became steamier when one of its buttons decided to go on a sudden strike mid-performance. The Korean ARMYs had a hard time controlling their screams, but ARMYs on Twitter wasted no time screaming into oblivion about the fortunate mishap. Jungkook also couldn't control his laughter when he realized how futile his attempts to button up his jacket had been.

3) Jimin's red mesh shirt

Little was left to the imagination when Jimin performed ON in his red mesh shirt. The 'NEVERMIND' tattoo peeking through left ARMYs around the world in a tizzy. Already mesmerized by his powerful performance, the outfit only added to the fans' awe. Jimin previously asked ARMYs on social media to bundle up for the cold concert nights, a stark difference from what he was practicing on stage, and ARMYs took no time to call him out for it.

4) SUGA's soundcheck blazer

ARMYs were back to being swooned by Min Yoongi when he came on stage during a soundcheck in a sleek black blazer and black sunglasses, looking like a treat for sore eyes. His growing black hair has also been a trending topic of conversation. Yoongi even uploaded pictures of the look on his personal Instagram, convincing the fans that he too knew how good he looked that day.

5) V's bandana look

v⚘le⁷ @kkukstudio OH MY GOD LOOK AT TAEHYUNG OH MY GOD LOOK AT TAEHYUNG https://t.co/bWx0F8lGk9

jackie⁷ @parkjiminswhore bandana tae will always win bandana tae will always win https://t.co/D0u9sh6m5J

Taehyung has popularized bandana looks, even going viral during 2021 AMA's appearance for his red bandana. This time was no different when during 'Telepathy' he graced the stage once again with a red bandana look. Twitter went wild instantaneously, commenting on how this look only added to his charismatic performance.

This list would be incomplete without two special mentions:

Jin's Headgear for ARMYs

Jin came out in a different hat each day as a surprise gift for ARMYs, which they thoroughly appreciated. He put in his blood, sweat, and tears to arrange these presents for the fans. He's clearly ARMYs #1 fan!

슙무행알⁷ @odetonamu he said he’s our fan and that he loves us. he had a discussion about what headband he should have and the staff suggested ARMY so he’s really thankful. there are hearts behind the word ARMY and that he loves us jin made the ARMY headband with the staff’s help 🥺he said he’s our fan and that he loves us. he had a discussion about what headband he should have and the staff suggested ARMY so he’s really thankful. there are hearts behind the word ARMY and that he loves us jin made the ARMY headband with the staff’s help 🥺💜 he said he’s our fan and that he loves us. he had a discussion about what headband he should have and the staff suggested ARMY so he’s really thankful. there are hearts behind the word ARMY and that he loves us

RM being too buff for his outfits

mon⁷ @knjgIoss his chest when he started jumping. his chest when he started jumping. https://t.co/DXdYRlpNq6

It seems that not only has BTS grown exponentially in caliber and talent, but also in other ways. Namjoon's stellar physique during the soundcheck left many ARMYs awestruck.

One can only imagine Korean ARMYs pain for not having the permission to scream when BTS came out dressed to the nines. However, being united with the septet after so long may have provided some solace in this suffering. One can also look forward to their upcoming sold-out Las Vegas leg of the PTD concert set to happen in the second week of April.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by R. Elahi