The setlists for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul Tour

BTS performed in front of ARMYs in their hometown after a separation of almost 2.5 years. This much awaited concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium was met with tremendous excitement both in Korea and around the world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the septet could not perform to a live audience in Korea, but with the easing of restrictions, they were given the opportunity to play for a limited crowd for three days.

BTS took this opportunity to only play songs in which all members could participate and be on stage together, hence no solos were performed. Suga had previously mentioned that they wanted ARMYs' full attention on all seven of them after having been apart for so long and hence the current setlist was born.

Here are the songs BTS performed over the three days

No two BTS performances are ever alike, even if it is the same song as they always give their all in every performance. Despite that, the encore for each day was switched up to provide ARMYs watching the concerts with something new to look forward to each day.

DAY 1 - 10/03/2022

ON Fire Dope DNA Blue & Grey Black Swan Blood Sweat & Tears Fake Love Life Goes on Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) Dynamite Butter Telepathy Outro: Wings Stay So What Idol Home Airplane Pt. 2 Silver Spoon (Baepsae) Dis-ease Permission To Dance

DAY 2 - 12/03/2022

ON Fire Dope DNA Blue & Grey Black Swan Blood Sweat & Tears Fake Love Life Goes on Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) Dynamite Butter Telepathy Outro: Wings Stay So What Idol Home Anpanman Go Go Permission To Dance

DAY 3 - 13/03/2022

ON Fire Dope DNA Blue & Grey Black Swan Blood Sweat & Tears Fake Love Life Goes on Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) Dynamite Butter Telepathy Outro: Wings Stay So What Idol Spring Day We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal Permission to Dance

The slogans for ARMY TIME for each day were just as beautiful as the concert, each showcasing exactly how precious the seven members were to their fans and how deep their bond was.

D1: Of course, between you and I, it hasn’t changed

D2: We’re each others loves, each others fans

ARMYs in the crowd may not have been able to fill up the stadium due to number restrictions and were also forbidden from cheering like they could pre-pandemic but they gave it their all to show the septet all their love and appreciation in whatever form they could.

