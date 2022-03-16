×
The setlists for BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul Tour

BTS backsatge after their Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Vaidehi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 16, 2022 05:09 AM IST
Feature

BTS performed in front of ARMYs in their hometown after a separation of almost 2.5 years. This much awaited concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium was met with tremendous excitement both in Korea and around the world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the septet could not perform to a live audience in Korea, but with the easing of restrictions, they were given the opportunity to play for a limited crowd for three days.

BTS took this opportunity to only play songs in which all members could participate and be on stage together, hence no solos were performed. Suga had previously mentioned that they wanted ARMYs' full attention on all seven of them after having been apart for so long and hence the current setlist was born.

Here are the songs BTS performed over the three days

No two BTS performances are ever alike, even if it is the same song as they always give their all in every performance. Despite that, the encore for each day was switched up to provide ARMYs watching the concerts with something new to look forward to each day.

[#오늘의방탄] 아미.. 정말 진짜 너무 완전.. 보고 싶었어요🥺 당연히도 우리 사이 여태 안 변했네💜 토요일에 따뜻하게 입고 다시 만나요!😘#방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSARMY #우리함께라면_허락은필요없어 #우리사이_당연히안변하지 #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #Stage_For_ARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL1회차공연 https://t.co/qrG2DVNqNM

DAY 1 - 10/03/2022

  1. ON
  2. Fire
  3. Dope
  4. DNA
  5. Blue & Grey
  6. Black Swan
  7. Blood Sweat & Tears
  8. Fake Love
  9. Life Goes on
  10. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
  11. Dynamite
  12. Butter
  13. Telepathy
  14. Outro: Wings
  15. Stay
  16. So What
  17. Idol
  18. Home
  19. Airplane Pt. 2
  20. Silver Spoon (Baepsae)
  21. Dis-ease
  22. Permission To Dance

DAY 2 - 12/03/2022

  1. ON
  2. Fire
  3. Dope
  4. DNA
  5. Blue & Grey
  6. Black Swan
  7. Blood Sweat & Tears
  8. Fake Love
  9. Life Goes on
  10. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
  11. Dynamite
  12. Butter
  13. Telepathy
  14. Outro: Wings
  15. Stay
  16. So What
  17. Idol
  18. Home
  19. Anpanman
  20. Go Go
  21. Permission To Dance
[#오늘의방탄] Bㅣ티에스,, 비 못피했스,, ☔️😂☔️ 공연 보러 와준 아미들, 안에서 공연 봐준 아미들 모두 모두 감기 조심! 따뜻한 물에 샤워 필수! 내일 또 만나요💜 #닉값소년단 #방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSARMY #아미는_방탄의_사랑 #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #Stage_For_ARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL2회차공연 https://t.co/xEI5O489vU

DAY 3 - 13/03/2022

  1. ON
  2. Fire
  3. Dope
  4. DNA
  5. Blue & Grey
  6. Black Swan
  7. Blood Sweat & Tears
  8. Fake Love
  9. Life Goes on
  10. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
  11. Dynamite
  12. Butter
  13. Telepathy
  14. Outro: Wings
  15. Stay
  16. So What
  17. Idol
  18. Spring Day
  19. We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal
  20. Permission to Dance
[#오늘의방탄] 3일간의 기적 같은 콘서트를 함께해 준 아미들 고마워요💜 추운 겨울이어도 따뜻한 봄날이어도 아미와 방탄은 항상 함께해 😍#방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSARMY #아미와함께라면_매일이봄날 #아미는_아름다운미성#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #Stage_For_ARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL3회차공연 https://t.co/nJYjATv2LP

The slogans for ARMY TIME for each day were just as beautiful as the concert, each showcasing exactly how precious the seven members were to their fans and how deep their bond was.

PTD ON STAGE - SEOUL SlogansD1: Of course, between you and I, it hasn’t changedD2: We’re each others loves, each others fansD3: Because, past the end of the cold winter, we’re meeting again on a spring day https://t.co/9f9VkFqdxR
a k-army holding a sign that says “AAAAAAAAAAACK!!!” 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/r23mw/status/1… https://t.co/MiD7dUaoHf
“when this cold winter passes, we’ll be meeting again in spring” 🥺🖤 https://t.co/xpgUBVQsCn
ARMYs in the crowd may not have been able to fill up the stadium due to number restrictions and were also forbidden from cheering like they could pre-pandemic but they gave it their all to show the septet all their love and appreciation in whatever form they could.

Edited by Sabika
