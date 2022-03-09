What does BTS’ PTD Seoul 2022 concert setlist look like? Show director gives hints

BTS will be revamping its Permission to Dance On Stage - Seoul concert setlist as a gift for ARMYs who have waited a long time, shared the show’s director, Ha Jung-jae. The director spoke with Korean news outlet OSEN about the upcoming concert, revealing details about the upgraded technology that the group would be using.

Ha Jung-jae shared that the group will be performing never-seen-before songs and even mentioned the two tracks that the seven members are keen on performing - ON and Black Swan.

ARMYs already have a long list of classic songs that they want the group to perform, and it seems like some of them will finally be a part of the upcoming concert.

Stina Going To PTD in Vegas⁷ @KoCoa_32 We getting a new setlist for PTD in Seoul. Said they put all BTS songs on the table, esp the ones that havenr been performed. So we getting Paradise and LTB??? We getting a new setlist for PTD in Seoul. Said they put all BTS songs on the table, esp the ones that havenr been performed. So we getting Paradise and LTB???

Show director discusses PTD Seoul 2022 concert setlist, states BTS will perform never-seen-before songs

On March 8, OSEN reported BTS’ PTD Seoul 2022 concert director Ha Jung-jae’s words regarding the highly-anticipated upcoming event. The director shared that the group will change the setlists for each concert to give fans a richer experience.

Aʀᴍʏsᴛ⁷★🐱🎂 @GirlArmy0613 [K-media] PTD ON STAGE - SEOUL concert/setlists will be different from the LA concerts!And it will ft the biggest LED screen that ever been used in a BTS concert.



Ha jung-jae (incharge of ptd)said that all the songs BTS want to show along with armys are included in ptd setlist! [K-media] PTD ON STAGE - SEOUL concert/setlists will be different from the LA concerts!And it will ft the biggest LED screen that ever been used in a BTS concert.Ha jung-jae (incharge of ptd)said that all the songs BTS want to show along with armys are included in ptd setlist! https://t.co/8OLUugzj1T

The setlist was gifted to fans who waited nearly two and a half years for the group to perform in the country. Ha Jung-jae shared that the team and the group’s aim is for the artists to feel closer to the fans and vice versa.

To give fans a rich experience, they will install large LED screens, which were previously seen at a recent PTD concert in Los Angeles. These are the biggest LED screens and were explicitly made for ARMY and the group to have a bigger and better look at each other.

I can't stop laughing at how BTS turns me into another person

Day 1 Me: fake fvcking love periodt

#BTS_twt #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA I'm super excited for anyone prepping to see BTS for the 1st time (or the 10th)! It's a magical night you'll never forget

Additionally, they will also have ‘movable LED’ screens that can “move up and down and back and forth” to provide fans with various angles and make the performances more vibrant.

The concert is for the fans who have waited a long time. Hence, Ha Jung-jae shared the importance of choosing a setlist and the process. They also considered the group’s preferences and the fans’ preferences and put the entire discography on the table from the very beginning.

“In the previous performance, if the setlist was composed mainly of songs in the album unit, this performance started from the beginning. We put up all the songs of BTS, and completed the setlist by discussing with seven members the songs that they had never shown in face-to-face performances, the songs that BTS wanted to show to their fans, and the songs that fans would like to see.”

The team mainly focused on group songs rather than solo songs. In a recent live stream, Jin shared that he hoped to perform Super Tuna, but it was rejected as it was his solo song.

I was actively pushing Super Tuna~ but they said that it wasn't possible because it was a solo song.

but I got permission to show it at the fan meeting



*SUPER TUNA AT BTS'S FAN MEETING COMING SOON !?!? 🐿 what did you prepare for this concert encore?I was actively pushing Super Tuna~ but they said that it wasn't possible because it was a solo song.but I got permission to show it at the fan meeting*SUPER TUNA AT BTS'S FAN MEETING COMING SOON !?!? 🐿 what did you prepare for this concert encore?🐹 I was actively pushing Super Tuna~ but they said that it wasn't possible because it was a solo song.but I got permission to show it at the fan meeting*SUPER TUNA AT BTS'S FAN MEETING COMING SOON !?!? https://t.co/CDYNOahXqw

Ha Jung-jae added that ON and Black Swan from the album Map of the Soul: 7 are included in the setlist. He said,

“Both songs are representative of large-scale performances, and we have been working hard to prepare for performances with large-scale dancers.”

There was also speculation of BTS releasing a new song as a surprise for fans. Though the seven-member boy group has been touring America, its last concert in its home country, South Korea, was Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [THE FINAL], back in October 2019.

The group will perform for three days in Seoul. Live-viewing of the concert for one day, March 12, will be available in select theaters in select countries.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar