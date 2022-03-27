5 most synchronized BTS performances

Having been the recipient of multiple coveted South Korean and Western music award shows, BTS’ dance synchronization remains unparalleled. From intense athletic choreographies to classical-based dances, BTS is known to have variety in its performances.

At its recent streak of in-person concerts in December 2021 (LA) and March 2022 (Seoul), the group once again exhibited exemplary performances. These included fan-favorite fast-paced choreographies (like ON, Baepsae, and Blood, Sweat and Tears) and never-seen-before dance moves.

Every member within the Butter hitmaking group brings their unique take on dance choreographies. But when they come together as one, it seems to blend into a visual harmony that is satisfying to viewers.

5 performances where BTS showed incredible synchrony

BTS has been active as a group since 2013, and the members have been living together, practicing together, and singing together for even longer than that. They have a kind of chemistry that becomes possible only after spending long hours together, working doggedly towards a common goal.

Without a doubt, that’s the reason the artists are so in tune with one another, both on and off stage. Here are 5 instances that the Dynamite septet’s synchronization left fans speechless.

1) Dynamite at Melon Music Awards (MMA) in 2020

For MMA 2020, BTS performed its mega-hit Dynamite with an added dance break. Dressed immaculately in suits, the group paid tribute to dance-king Michael Jackson through the choreography.

The dance break in particular showed off the members’ harmony while dancing. With dance leader J-hope at the center during the key part, the members relied on each other to execute the choreography, and synchronized well with each other.

The practice video of the performance makes for a satisfying watch due to the synchronized tapping sound serving to prove that BTS is just as hardworking off-stage.

2) Save Me at KCon Paris in 2016

Save Me’s dance sequence at KCon Paris was one of the first BTS clips that went viral for the group’s insane synchronization. The track has one of the most intense choreographies for the group, including larger foot movements, distinct positioning, and absolutely no room for error.

Yet, no member of the septet was out of formation or off-beat. The part of the performance that had the members jump together during the chorus was breathtaking. They seemed to move as one entity, and separated into seven as soon as the chorus was over.

3) Dope on Show! Music Core in 2015

Dope is yet another high-energy song that demands equally powerful choreography. Blending intense moves with intricate details is something BTS is known for, and Dope is a perfect example of the group's prowess.

During the chorus, the seven-member group started with their classic shoulder move, leaving viewers in awe at the sheer complication yet refinement of the choreography. The song was brisk, and when fans saw the members raise one hand and pull it down over the shoulder (not unlike pulling down shades) in sync, one can’t help trying it for oneself.

4) Idol on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018

In 2018, BTS performed Idol live on American late-night television. Members had to quickly adapt to the smaller stage of the show while ensuring they had enough space for larger movements of the track.

The iconic chorus, with quick leg movements, kicks to the air, and changing positions, was maintained and in complete sync throughout the performance.

The difference in stage size did not reduce BTS’ energy and the artists matched every step, leading to a vigorous and synchronized choreography that is hard to beat.

5) MIC Drop Special Stage MBC Gayo Daejejeon in 2017

MIC Drop has sharp moves and numerous synchronized nuances that showcase the group’s prowess in live performances too. Although intensive, MIC Drop’s dance sequence has ARMYs' go-to dance moves. The track is also among the group’s most famous songs outside South Korea, prior to its English offerings.

When members mime carrying a trophy on their shoulders, it shows haters that no matter what they say, it will not diminish BTS’ achievements. Another move showing pure synchronization is Jin’s verse where the members walk backwards, swinging their hands in and out, making a cross.

BTS sang Mic Drop with gusto, punctuated the moves with ingenious rap lyrics and delivered the message loud and clear: no matter what anyone says, the septet will still sell out concerts, win awards, and gain respect all over the world.

After breaking numerous records with their second English single Butter, the world-famous idol group made it clear that it is here to make a lasting impact beyond discernable national and language barriers. The group continues to change the lives of millions of people around the world by preaching messages of self-love and acceptance.

With upcoming performances at the Grammys, as well as the Las Vegas concerts, one can expect the group to put its best foot forward and deliver a performance viewers won't forget easily.

